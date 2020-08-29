Woodward County Commissioners have a full agenda for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday morning. The meeting starts at 10 a.m. in the courthouse.
The board will consider a resolution concerning funding pursuant to the CARES Act and Coronavirus Relief Fund.
Elected officials will discuss the 2020/2021 budget with James Kuykendall, the budget maker.
Two certificates of compliance for Oklahoma Medical Marijuana Authority will be considered. One is for Green Mountain of Oklahoma LLC in District 2 Section 2 T20N R19W. The other is for Space Budz LLC in District 1 original Quinlan block 2.
Commissioners will consider tabulation of six-month bids opened last week for road materials.
The 2021 calendar of regularly scheduled meetings will be considered.
The board will consider two applications for public service pipeline crossing permits for Precision Pipeline Services for a brine water pipeline in District 3 Sections 34 and 35 T23N R20W.
An Association for Landfill Financial Assurance participation agreement renewal for fiscal year 2020/2021 will be considered.
Commissioners will consider the Woodward County Jail monthly reports for March, April, May, June and July. The board will consider a reimbursement to general fund use tax account from July 1, 2019 through April 2020 as per Resolutions R-13-42, R-19-41 and R-20-16.
Resolutions for disposing of equipment and declaration of surplus will be considered for the sheriff’s office, some items to be junked, some to be auctioned and some to be transferred to the Woodward Police Department.
A materials request form for District 1 for a completed project from EW 36-37 on NW218 from 44.5-45.5 on NS217 to be submitted to CED #8 will be considered.
The board will also open sealed six-month bids for countywide road striping at 11 a.m.
