As the world gradually starts moving again from the covid shutdown, demand for fuel is increasing.
“Pump prices are fluctuating throughout the country as demand increases and gasoline stocks decrease,” said Jeanette Casselano, AAA spokesperson. “The boost in demand continues to push pump prices up around the country, as more states re-open businesses.”
While Northwest Oklahoma may not be seeing the same volatility as further east, the recent jump of 10 cents or more locally is felt, with prices in Woodward are running $1.49 a gallon today.
According to GasBuddy, summer 2020 is going to look a bit different. As Memorial Day is the unofficial start of summer, they did a summer travel survey finding over 10 percent less Americans plan to take at least one summer road trip this year.
Over 70 percent said COVID-19 has directly impacted summer travel plans. People are planning fewer road trips, canceling flights and making shorter trips altogether, according to GasBuddy.
According to the survey, over 50 percent still have not made a decision. Families could end up making a short last-minute trip or two later in the summer.
For a lot of people, lower gas prices are playing a role in their summer plans. The national average gas price currently sits more than $1 a gallon cheaper than last year, according to GasBuddy.
“Gasoline demand continues to rebound across the U.S. as more states re-open, with a week on week rise of nearly 5%,” GasBuddy Head Petroleum Analysist Patrick DeHaan said. “The boost in demand has led oil and gasoline prices to rally, and as long as states continue to loosen restrictions, it’ll mean more motorists on the roads and filling their tank.”
