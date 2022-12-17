Once upon a time there was a gentleman who lived in beautiful Kilkenny, Ireland. Many tourists visited the area to see the famous Kilkenny Castle in southeast Ireland.
The gentleman, Michael Barcoe, decided to log into an Irish chat room in early 2000. To get into this chat room back then, you had to use a computer and dial up. Barcoe’s future wife just happened to be in this same chatroom. However Sheryl Barcoe lived 4,350 miles away in Woodward, Oklahoma.
She said “I decided to go into an Irish chat room because one of my grandmothers’ was Scottish and the other was Irish. So I was just looking into different chat rooms and Michael privately messaged me just to say hi, and it just continued from there.”
Michael and Sheryl Barcoe spoke in the chat room for quite a while, then over the phone for several months.
“Then, she invited me over to the States,” he continued, “I came over on a visitor’s visa in 2001 and was here for three weeks. I was able to meet her family.”
Once Michael stepped off the plane Sheryl knew immediately that he was the one for her.
“Back then, you could be all the way inside the airport and watch from the window. When he came through, I thought that’s my Michael. I was a little bit nervous, but once we met in person, it was just comfortable. It could have been because we weren’t able to date in person and all we could do was talk and get to know each other,” she said.
Sheryl Barcoe shared a memory of after he made it back to Ireland. “For those of us that are old enough to remember sending E-cards by email, you’ll get a chuckle out of this. I decided to send him a pre-made mushy E-card,” she said. “The main part of the card sounded good, so I sent it to him. About an hour later when I got back into the computer, it showed me the card that I sent.
This time, I looked it over better only to realize at the bottom it said, ‘Will you Marry Me?’ I immediately called him and said ‘please do not open that card. I messed up badly.’ He said he wouldn’t read it then called me back later and said, ‘Yes, I will marry you!’”
After that Michael Barcoe moved from Ireland to Woodward. There was not a K-1 visa back then or 90 days timeline to be married on. However, they did get married in July, one month after he moved here and now have been married for 21 years.
Sheryl said, “our family members would ask him prior to our wedding, even up until the day of the wedding, if he was going to ask me to marry him. He’d always say we are already getting married. He did finally officially ask me but it was after five years of marriage when he gave me my mother’s ring.”
The process to get his five year green card was stressful because there is a chance he could have been denied and sent back to Ireland. Luckily he was not, but he told a story of another gentleman from Australia.
“He had a family in the U.S. and his card was denied. Then he was immediately sent back home due to a DUI in his home country ten years prior. They told him he could re-apply in four years,” Michael said.
Once Michael Barcoe received his green card in January of 2002, he worked at Mutual of Omaha with his Bachelor’s degree for five years before they closed. He then worked for Weatherford ALS for 10 years before they closed. He decided to get a state job because he knew they wouldn’t close down. “Well, wouldn’t you know it? I worked at William S. Key in Fort Supply and when they closed down, I figured I had better just retire,” he said.
The thing Michael Barcoe loves most since moving to the U.S. is the family that he and Sheryl have created. He was able to bring over his nephew that he had previously adopted when he first moved here and she adopted him as well. The couple was in their early forties when they met. In a sequence of events with being a foster family, they found themselves being able to adopt sibling daughters. Izzy was 12 days old and Mckayla was 18 months old. The adoption process took a couple years for each. The girls are now 15 and 12.
A memory Michael Barcoe had shared of Ireland was the lack of wildlife. “There are no skunks or snakes. Kids can play in tall grass, climb mountains without the fear of being attacked, like you are here. Also, my nose was not programmed to think skunks smelled bad. At first it smelled sweet because I had never smelled it before. Now, I think about it differently.”
He shared about how they drive on the left side of the road, the steering wheel is on our passenger side. “With the country being so small and having that mindset, my sister who lived in Limerick which was 120 miles away. We’d only get to visit her every couple of years because the journey was too far. Not long after I moved here, we did a day trip to Fort Worth and that was a huge difference in culture.”
Some differences between here and there are: potato chips are called crisps, French fries are called chips, hamburgers are called beef burgers and a blarney stone is rock that people travel from around the globe to kiss. The stone can only be kissed by leaning backward while holding onto two railings.
Since being in Oklahoma, his favorite style of food is Mexican dishes. He still misses the food back home. “Ham is cooked by boiling and bacon is even from a different part of the pig than it is here. It doesn’t have the fat on it,” he said.
The weather is also quite different.
“They use Celsius to measure temperature. It doesn’t get really cold very often, sometimes snow and ice. It is more of a damp cold because it rains off and on throughout the day during all seasons. Houses are made with slate roofs and cement blocks due to the humidity and being an island,” he said. “During winter with being closer to the arctic circle, kids will get out of school at 3 p.m. and by 3:30 to 4 p.m. it is already dark out.”
Another thing Michael Barcoe enjoys is golf.
“All his life he had watched golf on t.v. but when he came over here, my family took him golfing and now he’s got the bug to go golfing all the time. He’s gotten to go to two seniors and a PGA tournament in Tulsa,” Sheryl said.
Michael Barcoe applied for citizenship this year however he could have applied after being in the U.S. for five years. We just kept putting it off, finding something that was more of a necessity at that time. It just had to happen at the right time,” he stated.
He filled out the application and waited a couple months for an interview at the Department of Homeland Security in Oklahoma City. Due to restrictions, he had to go inside by himself and his family waited in the car just outside of the doors.
“I had to study the 100 questions that will be asked during the interview. You have to know them all because they can ask you any one of them. They asked me around 10 questions or less. Because of my age and how long I have worked here, I was exempt from the English written and reading test.” he said. “I was with a group of about 25 other people and when we came out, everyone else left the building calm and their families couldn’t tell the outcome. So when it was my turn I was happy and flying my American flag that they gave me.”
His family jumped out of the car, celebrated and took photos.
“Once the other families saw what we were doing and were so excited, they all got out of their cars and started taking photos outside of the building too,” Sheryl Barcoe said.
“I’m kind of glad I waited because I appreciate my Citizenship more and it is another milestone in my journey. I can now vote and serve on a jury. I’m so proud to officially be a U.S. Citizen” Michael said.
Michael Barcoe has not been back to Ireland to see his family since he moved here but they communicate through social media and by phone. He hopes to go soon and take his family to see the beauty of his home country of Ireland, now with his dual citizenship status.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.