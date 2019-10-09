When a person thinks of guns and children, the picture isn’t always a good combination. At the Friends of the NRA banquet in Woodward each year, what you will see is very different. This banquet is a night full of fun for the whole family, especially the children.
According to Owner of Butch’s Guns Butch Fjoser, every child is given a free gift. The youth can pick a backpack, sleeping bag, or some other fun item including, a BB gun. There are also activities for the children to participate in.
This year’s banquet will be Saturday, October 12 at the Woodward County Event Center with registration and games beginning at 5 p.m. Dinner is served at 7 p.m.
In addition to children’s prizes, adults have several chances to win some really nice items. Some prizes this year include a Ruger Mark III .22 Pistol, an American Ruger Rifle (choice of caliber), Rem 700 SPS Rifle 30-06, a Dakota Gun Safe with a mystery gun and much more.
“This is our primary fundraiser every year,” Fjoser said. “Pretty much every youth shooting program in Northwest Oklahoma is funded by the NRA, probably 100 percent. And this banquet is how this money is raised every year.”
Half of the money made goes to the NRA-ILA (Institute for Legislative Action) which is committed to preserving the Second Amendment rights of all law-abiding individuals.
The rest of the money comes back to Northwest Oklahoma to purchase supplies for 4-H, FFA, Boy Scouts and church shooting sports programs, according to Fjoser.
“I think the most important point of the Friends of the NRA banquet is our ongoing and continued support of shooting sports in Northwest Oklahoma,” Fjoser said.
The proceeds from the 2018 banquet funded Northwest Oklahoma programs with over $88,000. According to Fjoser, this also helps provide gun safety education in the schools.
Tickets at the door are $35 for adults and $13 for children ages 12 and under.
For more information, call Butch’s Guns at 580-254-9764, Mann’s Rental at 580-334-3192, Roger Hammerstrom at 580-256-5314 or Vernon Hamaker at 580-571-1964.
