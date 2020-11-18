"As I am sure you are aware, our community is beginning to experience community spread of COVID-19," Newman Memorial Hospital (NMH) Director of Marketing & Community Liaison Joey Burgtorf, M.S., CCC-SLP said. "Many people are contacting the hospital to inquire about testing."
According to Burgtorf, NMH is partnering with the State Health Department to host a FREE drive-thru COVID test day. The testing will be done on Monday, November 23rd from 8 am to 11 am in the safety of your vehicle.
"We ask that you make an appointment if you would like to participate so that we can complete your screening form in advance and keep everything running smoothly," Burgtorf said. "Anyone can be tested for any reason regardless of whether or not you are experiencing symptoms."
Nasal swabs for PCR testing will be used, not the rapid test. No cost is involved.
"It will be at Newman Memorial Hospital," Burgtorf said. "We are really encouraging people to schedule a time so that we can fill out the screening form in advance and keep the flow going."
To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 580-938-5529 or email jburgtorf@newmanmemorialhospital.org. Burgtorf asks residents to make sure to leave a name and number if leaving a message.
