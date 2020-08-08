Woodward will see its first round of free Rapid SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) antibody testing next week.
The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH), Woodward County Health Department and Concierge Testing Solutions (CTS) are partnering to provide free testing to the Woodward community and surrounding areas.
CTS will be administering the antibody tests at the Woodward County Event Center and Fairgrounds. On Tuesday, Aug. 11, testing will be from noon to 8 p.m. and on Wednesday, Aug. 12 from 7 a.m. through 11:30 a.m. and again from 4 p.m. through 8 p.m.
According to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer, it is possible that surrounding counties may eventually offer antibody testing as well.
“This is a trial run for the state health department, to see how many are interested in antibody testing,” Lehenbauer said. “However, as I understand it, anyone can come.”
Whole blood samples will be collected with lateral flow test kits which test for the presence of both IgM and IgG antibodies using an Emergency Use Authorization (EUA), through FDA, testing kit which ensures the most reliable and accurate results possible in 15 minutes, according to the OSDH notice.
An antibody test looks for antibodies which help fight infections and are made by your immune system in response to a threat, such as a virus. It can take several days or weeks to develop antibodies after an infection and they may stay in your blood for several weeks or more as you recover. At this time researchers do not know if the presence of antibodies means that you are immune to the coronavirus in the future, according to the FDA.
According to the media advisory, testing is paramount to controlling the spread and the rapid antibody test will help detect current active cases in the community.
To register and schedule an appointment, visit https://cts-program.as.me/WoodwardPublic. The drop-down menu says, "COVID-19 Testing Standard" and has time-slots to choose from. Visitors will be asked to fill out personal and health information and to agree to terms in order to complete the appointment.
According to the OSDH notice, once you are registered and have scheduled your time, CTS will send notices about your testing appointment and what to expect.
Five different types of results can be received through SMS text message from the antibody testing. A full description of each of these result types will be provided from CTS upon arrival, according to OSDH.
To call the Event Center connection, call Ashley Ferguson at 580-327-3192.
For medical questions, call Lanette Terry at 580-921-2029 or email OSDH Regional Director Terri Salisbury at terri@health.ok.gov.
