Add Classic Bowl to the list of events cancelled this year due the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Board of Directors voted on Wednesday evening to cancel Classic Bowl XXXII
The foundation issued a statement on Thursday morning.
"It is with heavy hearts the Classic Bowl Foundation has announced the decision to cancel Classic Bowl XXXII. Classic Bowl is a celebration of the best and brightest from Northwest Oklahoma, Southwest Kansas and the Texas Panhandle.
"We had high hopes that by delaying from May to early July we could proceed and honor our seniors, who have already lost so much, with a much-deserved tribute. Classic Bowl has been, is and always will be 'all about the kids,' and there were simply too many hurdles created by the COVID-19 crisis to overcome safely."
Over 600 students from three states typically participate in Classic Bowl, which also draws thousands of spectators.
"Protocols that have been an issue for all of us during this pandemic are exacerbated when trying to apply them to over 600 high school students coming from 90 different communities, some of which are COVID 'hot spots,' the foundation said in its statement. "We simply do not have an adequate or appropriate mechanism to test, feed and house that many students from that many different areas without significant risk of exposure.
"There were concerns regarding the physical rigors of our participants playing and performing in the heat of the summer when many of those students have been unable to access gyms and other similar facilities. We will nevertheless honor those deserving students by keeping the scholarship program intact by awarding five $2,000 scholarships in football, girls and boys basketball, band and cheer.
"The foundation will also produce the popular Classic Bowl t-shirt for selected participants. Other means of recognition are also being developed by the foundation. The Classic Bowl Foundation mission remains the same to honor the best and brightest across the tri-state."
Classic Bowl is traditionally held the week after Memorial Day and was postponed this year. Organizers had hoped to hold the event July 1-3 leading into the Fourth of July celebration, but ultimately that fell by the wayside.
Some other major events have been canceled as well, including the traditional Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State games scheduled in July, along with several other all-state contests.
Various festivals, rodeos and other events in Oklahoma were cancelled through most of March through May.
At last report, the Oklahoma 8-man football All-Star game is scheduled July 18 in Miami and the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association is planning its All-State games in Enid in July.
Locally, the next major event coming up is the Woodward Elks Rodeo the week of June 8-13.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.