Oklahoma is currently in dire need of foster homes, especially in rural areas.
Roxanne Geddes is the Foster Care and Adoption Recruiter and Retention worker for Northwest Oklahoma, covering Ellis, Dewey and Woodward counties.
The primary goal of foster care is to provide a nurturing home for children while their families develop the skills and supports needed to sustain their family after reunification. Each child needs the love and support that only a family can provide, as well as help to process the trauma they have experienced. Children need to be a part of families.
“On any given day, over 6,500 children in our state are in the custody of Oklahoma Human Services, and 40 of those children are in Woodward County (data current as of Sept. 1, 2022),” Geddes said. “These children enter the foster care system through no fault of their own and need a foster family to offer them a safe home and a chance for them to heal,” Geddes said.
Current numbers for the counties in Geddes’ area include:
Ellis County
5 Children in Foster care
2 Case plan goal of adoption
0 Traditional Foster Homes
2 Kinship Foster Homes
0 Placed Outside of their County
Dewey County
18 Children in Foster Care
5 Case Plan Goal of Adoption
5 Traditional Foster Homes
6 Kinship Homes
3 Placed Outside of their County
Woodward County
46 Children in Foster Care
20 Case Plan Goal of Adoption
7 Legally Free for Adoption
12 Traditional Foster Homes
11 Kinship Foster Homes
16 Placed Outside of their County
“We do not have enough foster families. Our goal is to no longer have children waiting for safe and loving homes, but to recruit enough foster families that we have multiple families to choose from and can find the best family to meet the needs of every child who comes into state custody,” Geddes said. “We need more foster parents, and specifically need people who are open-minded and will take teens, kids with special needs and sibling groups. These are the children who are hardest to place and who need special families willing to meet them where they are..
“We also need foster families in every community around the state to ensure that children are able to be placed within their home communities and their home school districts. This ensures as little disruption as possible in the child’s life and makes visits with their family and service providers a little easier. Of note, 16 Woodward County children are with foster families located outside of their home county as of October 1 ,2022, placing them further from their biological families, friends, local school system and everything they have ever known.”
The website www.okbenefits.org/en/childwelfarehome answers questions about becoming a foster parent.
Some of the highlights:
Foster parents must be financially stable, but do not have to be wealthy. Home ownership is not a requirement, although there are rules about how many children you can foster based on the number of bedrooms in your residence.
Unmarried individuals can and do serve as excellent foster parents. People work full-time jobs when they have biological children, and it’s no different with foster children. Your foster care agency can advise you on childcare options. You have control over which child(ren) are placed in your home. However, the broader your parameters, the more quickly you will receive a placement and the more children you can help.
The first step is completing the Resource Family Application, which gives the agency information about who lives in your home, where you work and gives them permission to contact references. Next is a state and national criminal background check along with agency personnel will come to your home to complete a house assessment.
Each potential resource parent completes 27 hours of pre-service training. The training provides valuable information about the needs of children in DHS custody, trauma and how to parent a child with trauma as well as what to expect when a child is placed in the home.
A contractor will come to the home and interview all household members and gather information about how you were raised, why you decided to care for a child in custody, what your family traditions are and what skills and experience you bring to the table to care for children in custody.
Once these steps have been completed, the agency will review all of the information to determine if the home can be an approved resource home.
To learn more about becoming a foster parent, please visit www.okbenefits.org/en/ or contact email Roxanne.Geddes@okdhs.org.
