FORT SUPPLY, Okla. — Inmates at William S. Key Correctional Center remain quarantined after a fellow inmate left DOC custody hours before a positive test result was returned last week, according to the Department of Corrections.
Upon notification of the positive result, ODOC and the health department coordinated to notify individuals who may have been exposed within the facility and in the community, per state health department and CDC guidelines, and began quarantine procedures for 52 inmates potentially exposed.
Inmates also are being tested for the virus, and medical checks for COVID-19 symptoms are being performed several times daily. So far, 49 of those tests have returned negative. ODOC should receive test results of the remaining three in the next few days. All 52 inmates remain in quarantine.
The inmate who was scheduled for release showed no symptoms at the time of his testing, on April 20, nor the day of his release, April 22, according to DOC officials. Once inmates have served their sentences, ODOC has no legal authority to hold them.
Oklahoma Department of Corrections began testing all discharging inmates for COVID-19 prior to their release last week using tests provided by the Oklahoma State Department of Health. The agency staff is now testing inmates at least a week prior to release.
