A former teacher who sued the Woodward School District and Superintendent Kyle Reynolds in 2017 was awarded $350,000 in damages after a four-day jury trial last week in Woodward County District Court.
Linda Jo Meyer filed the discrimination lawsuit in August of 2017 and the case has been working its way through the court system since then.
The lawsuit listed five counts:
1. Disability discrimination in violation of the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act
2. Age discrimination in violation of the Oklahoma Anti-Discrimination Act
3. Intentional interference against Reynolds
4. Breach of Contract.
5. Failure to pay wages.
After hearing from witnesses and attorneys over the course of four days, the jury after a lengthy deliberation that went past midnight on Thursday returned in a verdict in favor of Meyer on three of the counts. She was awarded $75,000 for disability discrimination, $25,000 on a breach of contract claim and $250,000 in a payment of wages claim.
The jury found for the school district on a claim of age discrimination
The jury also found in favor of Reynolds on the claim of intentional interference.
In the original lawsuit, Meyer alleged she was discriminated against because of a disability from an injury she received in a fall while working for the school district in 2012.
Meyer continued to teach and served as an ISD teacher with accommodations, using a wheelchair and walker at the school through the 2015-2016 school year. Meyer alleged she was urged to retire in 2016.
According to the lawsuit, Meyer at the start of the 2016-2017 school year said she was told that the District “will not be able to accommodate the restrictions indicated in the From 5 in the position of Elementary ISD teacher,” despite her having done the same job the previous year.
Meyer, according to the lawsuit, was placed on an unpaid leave of absence. The lawsuit claimed it was “simply retaliation for Plaintiff (Meyer) requesting reasonable accommodation to her known disability under the law and constituted unlawful and discriminatory conduct based on Plaintiff’s age and disability.”
In an emailed statement to The News on Monday afternoon, Woodward Superintendent of Schools Kyle Reynolds said the Board of Education and District Administration will be consulting with legal counsel on the next steps, “which could involve an appeal for the jury’s findings on the side of Ms. Meyer’s on her claims of disability discrimination, breach of contract and failure to pay wages. The jury did award damages on those claims."
Reynolds added, “We recognize the positive outcomes of the adjudication and would be remiss not to point out the disappointment in the outcomes that aligned with the plaintiff.
“The jury found that Ms. Meyer did not prove that the District engaged in age discrimination. The jury also found that Ms. Meyer did not prove that Superintendent Reynolds interfered with Ms. Meyer’s employment contract.
“I genuinely love public education: it’s why I got into the business. I care about what happens to our children, our teachers and the community of Woodward. I do my best to live my life right and I lead with integrity and honor. No one ever wants to be accused of wrongdoing. This has been one of the hardest weeks of my life.
We appreciate the jurors’ service in fulfilling their civic duty during what turned out to be a very long week for the jury, the Court and the parties.”
Meyers’ attorney Eric Edwards praised the work of the jury and District Judge Justin Eilers.
“Judge Eilers worked extremely hard and tried a very fair case,” Edwards said. “The jury in this case was very attentive and rendered a fair verdict. The jury worked until almost 3 a.m. to reach a verdict and did not complain. I was very proud of their commitment to their duty/oath/community. Justice was served.
“Ms. Meyer dedicated her life/career to Woodward Public Schools and was not treated right/fairly by the school district. Hopefully this verdict will result in a change of school policy to ensure all people, regardless of age/disability, are treated with dignity and respect in the future.”
