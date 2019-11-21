Former State Rep. Elmer Maddux, a long-time farmer and rancher in Mooreland and champion of rural Oklahoma, died Wednesday night.
Maddux, 85, represented Northwest Oklahoma (District 58) in the Oklahoma House of Representatives from 1988-2004 and also served the area as a Woodward County Commissioner and held positions with the Federal Land Bank, Soil Conservation District and several more boards.
In the state House, Maddux, a Republican, served with three governors and among the legislation he authored were bills cracking down on cattle theft to helping protect game bird habitats.
Maddux was considered by many fellow representatives as the go-to legislator when it came rural issues.
He also worked tirelessly to improve highways in Northwest Oklahoma. His efforts were recognized in 2006 when a long stretch of U.S. Highway 412 from State Highway 50 to Orienta was renamed Elmer Maddux Highway.
In 2012, Maddux was selected as the Freedom Honored Old Cowhand for the Freedom Rodeo and Old Cowhand Reunion. In 2018 he was honored by the Oklahoma Conservation Districts with the award bearing his name - the Elmer Maddux Award.
U. S. Rep. Frank Lucas served with Maddux in the Oklahoma House before winning a congressional seat.
"I am deeply saddened by the passing of former State Rep, Elmer Maddux. A dedicated public servant, steadfast member of the Mooreland community, and loving family man, Elmer represented the very best of Northwestern Oklahoma," Lucas said.
He added, “No one was better served than Oklahoma’s farmers and ranchers with Elmer Maddux as their voice in the Oklahoma House of Representatives. During my five and a half years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, Elmer gave me a lot of great advice but none more important than the newlywed advice he shared with me as we entered our freshmen class together - advice I still live by to this day. His presence in Mooreland and Woodward will be greatly missed. Lynda and I are praying for Rita Jo Maddux and the entire Maddux family as they grieve during this hard time.”
District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock said in a Facebook post, "Prayers going out to the family of Rep. Elmer Maddux. He was a great leader for Northwest Oklahoma."
Services will be Tuesday at 2 p.m. at the First United Methodist Church in Woodward.
