Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather Conditions Expected Wednesday... ...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY, DRY FUELS, AND BREEZY CONDITIONS FOR WESTERN OKLAHOMA AND WESTERN NORTH TEXAS... The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a Fire Weather Watch for Critical fire weather conditions, which is in effect from Wednesday afternoon through Wednesday evening. * TIMING...Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening. * WINDS...West southwest 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph. * RELATIVE HUMIDITY...As low as 15 percent. * TEMPERATURES...70 to 80 degrees. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop could spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag Warnings. &&