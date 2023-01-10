Deputies with Van Wert Sheriff’s Office in Ohio have just placed former Fairview Police Chief Dan Smith into custody as the result of a felony warrant for Smith being filed today in the District Court of Major County.
Smith has been charged with two counts of Conspiracy to Commit a Felony in relation to an investigation that had previously led to charges against former Fairview council member Shane Bode.
Former Chief Smith’s current charges were the culmination of an investigation by Undersheriff Wes Mongold and was assisted by the District 26 DA’s Office Investigator Steve Tanio.
Smith will remain in custody of the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office until extradited back to Oklahoma for arraignment. This is only an arrest, not a conviction, and all suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty.
Please note that this arrest is the result of an ongoing investigation into the City of Fairview employee conduct. The Major County Sheriff’s Office will remain committed to investigating complaints of public corruption until all investigative leads are thoroughly examined and those who defrauded both the City of Fairview and its residents are brought to justice.
- Wes Mongold, acting Sheriff of Major County
