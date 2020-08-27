Several area football teams are scheduled to open their seasons on Friday.
One, though, will not due to the COVID-19 virus. Thomas had its game with Watonga canceled.
Provided nothing else changes, the area schedule tonight includes Buffalo at Balko-Forgan, Okeene at Canton, Laverne at Cherokee, Seiling at Pioneer, Shattuck at Tipton, Turpin at Beaver, Pond Creek-Hunter at Sharon-Mutual and Waynoka at Waukomis.
Also, Kingfisher goes to Alva and Fairview hosts Hobart.
All games start at 7 p.m.
Buffalo at Balko-Forgan
Buffalo comes into the season ranked in the top 10 of most Class C polls. Balko-Forgan is in its second year as a co-op program and in its first year in Class B.
Coach Dusty Yauk fields an experienced team with seven starters back on offense, many who contributed solid numbers. Levi Kent and Colton Eskew headline the defense.
Balko will be led by quarterback Jaden Hall, who made a big impact as a sophomore. Adam Creason, another junior, is a player to watch.
Laverne at Cherokee
Two of what many consider the top 5 teams in Class B face off.
Cherokee went 12-2 last season, losing in the state semifinals.
A strong offense headlined by Lake Lyon is a feature. Lyon rushed for 1,000 yards and passed for 1,000 more last season. Three starters are back on the offensive line.
Laverne also has plenty of experience from last year's 9-3 club.
Seven starters are back on offense including Peyton Freeman who accounted for over 1,700 yards in combined offense. Houston Bockelman provides a home run threat at running back.
Defensively Mason Massee and Gabe Lovell are forces at linebacker.
Seiling at Pioneer
The Wildcats will look to a potent running game highlighted by Bryson Gore and Taylin Gilchrist. They combined for 1,300 yards a year ago. Ethan Louthan is an anchor up front.
Pioneer went 9-4 and brings back a good number of players. Quarterback Ty Denet is a talented runner, going for 800 yards and 15 touchdowns last season. Jacob Smith and Dakota Wingo are key returnees on defense.
Shattuck at Tipton
Shattuck starts its quest for a fourth consecutive state championship against the Tigers, a Class C power that moved up to Class B.
The Indians have beaten Tipton in the season opener the last two years and look to make it three in a row in Craig Hixon's debut as head coach.
Samuel Long and Jaydn Frazier were key players in the Indians' 14-0 title run last season. Emmett King and Jesus Hernandez give the Indians two forces along the offensive line.
Tipton's strength appears to be on the offensive front where Brett Thompson and Trey Mains return. Sophomore fullback Dakota Sheffield is another player to watch.
Pond Creek-Hunter at Sharon-Mutual
The Panthers are in Class B this year after sweeping their way to the Class C championship with a 14-0 record, including a win over Sharon-Mutual. Receivers John Theophilus and Corbin Burnham are back at tight end, but the Panthers will be young in some spots.
Sharon-Mutual lost some key skill players but will field size across both offensive and defensive lines. The Trojans will look to their running game on offense.
Waynoka at Waukomis
The Railroaders went all the way to the Class C championship game last year and return explosive quarterback Casen Olson who had a combined 2,800 yards and 38 touchdowns rushing and passing.
Waukomis suffered through an injury-filled 0-10 campaign a year ago.
Cooper Wieden and Wyatt Felber are the top offensive returnees. Defense will look to Ricky Woodruff who is moving from the secondary to linebacker.
Turpin at Beaver
The Cardinals return five starters on offense led by quarterback Riley Ratzlaff who rushed for 1,305 ears and passed for 830 more a year ago, accounting for 25 total touchdowns.
Beaver went 1-9 in its first eight-man season and the Dusters have won just two games in the last four years.
Clay Pugh and Junior Lozano give the Dusters a pair of solid receivers and both running back also return.
