If you're visiting downtown Woodward on Friday, June 5, and find yourself or your family hungry, expect to see a lot of different food choices.
That is the night of Woodward Main Street's Food Truck Wars.
This is the second year for the event and things are a little more spread out this year, said Main Street Director Sarah Vaverka.
"The first year we kind of had everything at Centennial Park," she said. "This year we had to make some changes for social distancing and we wanted more foot traffic on Main Street. Hopefully with tables set up, visitors can go to the food truck, then eat at the tables and visit Main Street merchants while they are here."
There are seven food trucks this year, set up from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Coopers BBQ and Rickie's Sweets & Eats will be at the Main Street office, McGill's Chuckwagon is at 5 Star Biz, Scissortails will set up by Boyce Electric and Boss 'n Hoggs BBQ and Snowie Express will be at Centennial Park. Also, Scoops Ice Cream Truck will be in the city parking lot by the Stock Exchange Bank.
All of the sites will have tables set up and Boyce Electric will have tables inside.
"We have sanitizing stations set up at the tables," Vaverka said. "We have port-a-potties set up at the Main Street office and Centennial Park and a handwashing station at the park."
There are other things going on as well.
Chicken Express will set up at Persimmon Creek and give out free tea and cookies.
An Art Walk will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. between 7th and 10th Streets.
At the Main Street office, the Hope Center will have a table set up as will Stephenson Insurance. Woodward Main Street will also have a table.
Hope Center will have a drawing that night.
Stephenson Insurance, the event sponsor, will have a drawing for a gift certificate from Chaparral Meat Market as well as a package of grilling essentials.
At Just Beyond the Door, the Relay for Life organization will have a table and Kevin Cansler State Farm will be giving out 50 $10 certificates for use at any of the food trucks or Friends of Main Street.
Vaverka said a number of Main Street merchants will stay open later on June 5.
Competing food trucks will also have a chance to win plaques as you can vote for your favorite in five categories - best overall, best entree, best sweet treat, most friendly and most unique.
Maps from the Woodward News will be available and the maps will have a QR code you can use to vote.
Plans are to have music playing along Main Street and Dakota Davis will perform live outside the Main Street office from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Main Street is partnering with the Tourism and Convention Bureau to put on the event this year.
Vaverka is hoping for a strong turnout, despite the pandemic worries that still exist.
"I know some people are worried so we will have lots of sanitizer available and we will practice social distancing," she said. "Everything will be spread out and we hope to have a lot of people out.
"We would love for people to come stay in Woodward and enjoy what we have."
