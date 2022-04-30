The 4th annual Woodward Downtown Food Truck Throw Down will be held at Centennial Park on Friday May 6th beginning at 5 p.m. The event is hosted by Woodward Main Street and Stephenson Insurance Center.
There are 13 food trucks scheduled to be there and a specialty event from Okie Axe Slingers Mobile Axe Throwing. In the park will be a few businesses. There will be a voting system in place with a QR Code for the food. Water bottles will be available at the Main Street table.
Larry Hill will have a “Court of Colors” along the alley behind his store. In this alley will be live music by the Woodward High School Jazz Band and artwork from local artists. Alpha Gamma will be around the corner in the Pioneer Room with a rummage sale.
Some local businesses will be open along with restaurants downtown. KWFX Classic Communications will be playing music from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Vegan Shark will play from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., then Bobbi Holliday and Chris Castor will play at 8 p.m.
The list of vendors include: Black Diamond, Bigfoots Pizza, Boards & Bites, Boom City BBQ, Chicana Cooking, Coopers BBQ, Funky Chicken, KC’s Eatery, Mr Yeti’s Snowballs, Nol’s Food Truck, Orange Leaf, Pacific Brim, Rickie’s Sweets & Eats, Scissortails, Taqueria El Charro and Turkey Creek BBQ.
