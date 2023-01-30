By Elise Solloway
Area Correspondent
“In early 2020, the novel Coronavirus/COVID-19 began to spread across the United States, and one of the results was an economic recession that ended twenty years of declining rates in food insecurity—the lack of access to sufficient food because of limited financial resources,” stated Feeding America. “Before the start of the pandemic, the overall food insecurity rate had reached its lowest point since it began to be measured in the 1990s, but those improvements were being upended by the pandemic.”
Back in 2010, three Woodward friends got together to discuss meeting the needs of the hungry in Woodward. Les Castor, Jan Gage and Donna Olson planned, organized and helped operate Woodward’s Grace Outreach (a local soup kitchen) for the last twelve years.
The three applied for and received 501(3)C nonprofit status to have a “soup kitchen” in the Woodward community to help feed those in need.
No application or qualifications were required for bi-weekly participants in Woodward’s new Grace Outreach program first served at the Community of Christ Church. It was then moved to the basement of the First Christian Church where the facilities included a nice kitchen, area for eating, and one section for free clothing.
“We started with 40 volunteers from area churches, Woodward Ministerial Alliance, local companies and organizations, and individuals. Many of these served all 12 years,” said Castor, Grace Outreach president. “It served anywhere from 25 people to 150 people two times a week year round.”
“$150 for 60 meals is costly,” said Olson, Grace Outreach board member. “Some churches could not regularly contribute much time or money to help with these meals for Grace Outreach, but they would when possible.
“Serving at Grace Outreach begins on Tuesdays and Saturdays as early as 3:30 p.m., meals are served from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. and lasts until 6:30 or later. This time includes set-up, food prep, serving, clean-up, trash collection, and distribution of left-overs to the fire department, Northwest Domestic Crisis Center, and the homeless shelter.”
Board member Jan Gage said, “COVID made the number of volunteers and attendees for Grace Outreach to decrease. Sometimes there are no volunteers and at other times there is only one volunteer to do it all.”
“The local soup kitchen needs new leadership, management, and volunteers to get it re-started in Woodward”.
For over a year the Grace Outreach officers and volunteers tried to find more helpers and donors for this local mission. Clubs, churches, businesses, individuals, and groups were contacted, but no new volunteers, donations, or leadership were found. This ultimately led to the Grace Outreach Board voting to close the facility in December 2022. The Grace Outreach 501(C)3 status will be retained for their monthly box of groceries for qualifying seniors.
The need for food assistance is not unique to Woodward. A comprehensive study by Feeding America revealed that the U.S. typically has 200 Food Banks and 60,000 Food Pantries. They can serve 5.4 million individuals each week and need two million volunteers a week.
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) released the following statistics 10/17/2022: 12.5% households in the United States are food insecure as are 6.3% adults and 5.5% children. 33.8 million people live in food insecure homes. Oklahoma is above the 10.4% national average of food insecurity.
Feeding America’s extensive study on U.S. hunger also revealed that 69% of food insecure people had to choose between food or utilities and 66% had to choose between food and medical care. Thirty-seven percent had to choose between food and education.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.