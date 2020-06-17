The Hope Center had been assisting an average of around 400 to 500 households a month before the pandemic guidelines set in. In the 10 weeks between March 16 and May 31 that number jumped to over 1,448 households, which is approximately 4,500 individuals, according to The Hope Center Director of Operations Tonia Cain.
The month of April was the hardest hit with over 770 households, according to Cain.
“That's a big impact. Some of these families waited to have to get help until the kids would say 'mom we need food’ and then they would come,” Cain said. “It was already tough with the oilfield going out but when this virus hit, it left families with not much options but that's why we're always here.. to give hope.”
According to the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, a nationwide analysis predicts food insecurity rates will climb higher, potentially going from more than 37 million people facing hunger in 2018 up to more than 54 million in 2020.
“The economic downturn, slumping economy and COVID-19 pandemic have hit Oklahomans hard,” said Deb Bunting, interim CEO of the Regional Food Bank. “The Regional Food Bank is committed to continuing to meet the rise in need for food assistance head-on."
An additional 216,370 Oklahomans could become what the Regional Food Bank calls “food insecure” in the wake of the pandemic, possibly affecting nearly one in three Oklahoma children.
According to the United States Department of Agriculture Economic Research Service (ERS), food security means access by all people at all times to enough food for an active, healthy life. The department’s research focuses on food security's impact on the well-being of children, adults, families, and communities. The relationship of food security to public policies, public assistance programs, and the economy is also part of their study.
"As our staff and network work to find innovative ways to feed Oklahomans living with food insecurity, we need the support of our communities,” Bunting said. “For every dollar donated to the Regional Food Bank, we are able to provide the equivalent of four meals to our service area.”
In Woodward, donations can be made to The Hope Center. For more information, call 580-290-5029.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.