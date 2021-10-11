Woodward County Health Department is now offering flu vaccines and welcoming appointments beginning this week.
About eight percent of the US population gets sick from flu on average each season – with children being the most likely to get sick from the flu.
The CDC recommends everyone 6 months and older should get a flu vaccine every season, especially people at higher risk. Flu vaccination can reduce flu illnesses, doctors’ visits and missed work and school due to flu, as well as prevent flu-related hospitalizations and death, according to the CDC.
A common concern we face in the up-coming flu season is whether you can get your flu shot and your COVID-19 vaccine at the same time. The answer is: yes.
“You no longer have to wait 14 days between vaccinations,” said Regional Director Terri Salisbury. “We do offer the Flu and COVID-19 Vaccines in the same appointment at all of our District 1 County Health Departments.”
Experience with other vaccines has shown that the way our bodies develop protection, known as an immune response, after getting vaccinated and possible side effects of vaccines are generally the same when given alone or with other vaccines.
There are many additional places to get your flu shots – pharmacies, mobile units, doctor’s offices, medical centers, stores, some workplaces, etc.
Visit FightFlu.health.ok.gov to learn more about finding flu shots in Oklahoma.
Call the Woodward County Health Department at (580) 256-6416 to schedule an appointment or for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.