Nicole Washington-Longoria, a family support specialist at Western Plains Youth & Family Services, is the mother of biracial children. The George Floyd incident broke her heart.
“[It's] just because they have been discriminated against a lot here in Woodward," Washington-Longoria said.
She admits Floyd was not the best choice as a martyr for the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I don't know what he was doing that day. I don't know if he was changing his life," Washington-Longoria said. "I don't know if he finally woke up that morning and said, 'I want to be a better person.' I believe in redemption and I believe everyone can change.”
Regardless of Floyd's personal history, he should not have died, said a local music teacher.
"The use of force was excessive, period. There is just no scenario in which someone should be pinned to the ground in a position where breathing is difficult for that long," said Jan Kile Davis. "There is no job in which a person should be free of accountability for their actions that caused another person harm or death."
The case stunned many people across the country.
"I was raised to believe life is sacred. It is hard for me to even be comfortable with the death penalty, and yet I watched a man's life be taken, and I watched it replay on the news in a loop," said Bryce Maddox, who is Black. "We all saw a man die on screen and felt another man's lack of empathy."
Oklahoma Congressional District 3 Democratic Party Chairwoman Amber Jensen does not believe racism has worsened in recent years.
“I think it has become more of an outward expression in some ways, and less of an acceptable trauma for Black people,” Jensen said. “Victims of white-on-black racism used to just keep their mouths shut, and now they rightfully speak up.”
The civil rights movement has continued way past Martin Luther King Jr. and the other pioneers of the movement, Jensen said.
“There are some positive movements in the struggle for equality and equity,” Jensen said. “But we still have a long ways to go.”
Addressing racism is no easy feat.
"How do we address this?" asked Mardena Murray of Woodward. "I don't have the answers, but I started with my children and my grandchildren and anyone I might have influence with. I don't tolerate racism in my presence and have no problem pointing out racist ideas and actions. I want people around me to know they are not free to exhibit racist behaviors. I will never stop advocating for justice and equality. I will always be a safe place and an ally."
According to Woodward attorney Bart Bouse, people in Northwest Oklahoma tend to be treated differently based more on cultural and socioeconomic status rather than race.
“I have seen where I felt like law enforcement picked on poor people,” Bouse said.
Saying he tries not to make generalizations, Bouse alluded to people in certain socioeconomic areas who tend to use more illegal drugs than others.
“Mexican Americans – especially illegal aliens – are somewhat treated differently and more harshly,” Bouse said. “Some illegal aliens don't have the respect for the rule of law – because they didn't grow up here – that a lot of Americans do, because they came from areas where there was a lot of lawlessness, like Mexico City.”
Offering an example, Bouse said that as a prosecutor, he observed bar fights escalate much more quickly based on cultural differences. Local men will beat up on one another, but those not from the area are more likely to try to inflict serious harm.
Bouse said more investment in law enforcement is the answer, including funding for more education, training and equipment, like mounted cameras.
“We need higher standards,” Bouse said. “We need to pay police officers more, and we need to demand professional police officers.”
Bouse, who has been both a defense attorney and a prosecutor, pointed out that sheriff’s deputies in every county of Oklahoma are generally the least paid and the least trained.
“When you look at the law enforcement reports, you quickly see,” Bouse explained. “Typically, if you read an FBI agent’s report, the same report from a sheriff's deputy might be two or three pages. That FBI agent’s report might be 50 pages, and it's far more eloquent and far more detailed.”
Jensen supports more law enforcement training.
“We need our peacekeepers. We need those brave men and women who protect and serve,” Jensen said.
Additional education is also a need, Washington-Longoria agreed.
“I think the more that we bring it to light in a respectable, controlled environment, I think the more educated people will start listening and wanting change,” Washington-Longoria said. “Things like getting more materials to inner city schools, getting more materials out there to interracial kids, and especially of different ethnicities. So they realize they can have an opportunity to go to college, that the government will help them, and that they don't have to take out all these outrageous loans, but they can get grants and scholarships and things like that.”
As far as the former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin’s trial, Bouse said there is no way it could have been fair with all the publicity surrounding it.
“From my perspective as an attorney, politics is driving much more than it should,” Bouse said.
Bouse is concerned about the livelihood and safety of families of the judge, jury and others involved with the trial.
“It really doesn't matter what side of the fence you're on, whether you're Republican or Democrat. If you're in a position of power, you don't need to be commenting on these trials,” Bouse said. “Maxine Waters comments – I don't care if you're a prosecutor or defense attorney. Somebody weighing in like that, in an administrative department, a politician – that really causes serious problems.”
Such comments, in addition to the violence and rioting, endanger people involved in the trial, according to Bouse.
Bouse suggested some of the comments made by public figures were on the verge of breaking federal law.
“I think it makes them fearful, literally fearful for their lives and their livelihood,” Bouse said. “Every state has laws against threatening jurors, so if you make a direct threat to a juror, that's a felony.”
Bouse compared President Biden’s actions of talking about a case before a decision to the idea of Gov. Stitt publicly weighing in on a Woodward County trial before a verdict.
“That would be a mistrial in any other case, anywhere,” Bouse said. “I can't overstate how abhorrent that is to the legal process.”
Chauvin was eventually found guilty of murder and manslaughter.
Bouse conveyed a mistrust of the news portraying most of the protests as being peaceful and non-violent.
“We've gone way beyond reality with our news media in the last few years. CNN and other liberal media have, for the last year or since George Floyd's death, continued to either not portray the riots at all, or to portray them as peaceful, even when they've included antifa and other people rioting,” Bouse said. “I don't trust the news media. I'm certainly conservative leaning, but I'm not saying I always praise Fox News, either. I've developed a large distrust of any media.”
Editor's Note: Correspondent Rachel Benbrook contributed to this report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.