State Climatologist Gary McManus is warning of a flash drought rapidly intensifying across the northwestern half of Oklahoma.
“Yep, it's as bad as all those colors make it appear,” McManus refered to the most recent drought map. “Flash droughts are especially primed during the summer when Mother Nature suddenly shuts off the rainfall spigot and withering heat arrives.”
According to McManus, a flash drought is exactly what it sounds like. A flash drought is one that occurs on a more rapid scale than your ordinary average drought situation, which usually takes more time to develop.
“This causes the demands from evaporation to similarly increase,” McManus explained. “And plants are actively growing, demanding more moisture which they obtain from the soil moisture and then evaporate it into the air.”
As the moisture demands go into overdrive, flash drought can develop, according to McManus.
“We have the rapid rain spigot shutoff, especially over the last couple of months,” McManus said. “Nearly all of the northwestern quarter of the state is down at least a couple of inches.”
According to McManus, rainfall maps for the past 60 days detail the reason why the portion of drought in Dewey, Blaine and Kingfisher counties have gone from moderate to extreme in only a few weeks.
“Nearly all of the northwestern quarter of the state has seen a top-10 driest last 60 days, dating back to at least 1921,” McManus explained. “For the Panhandle climate division, it's the 3rd driest.”
The National Weather Service (NWS) Cooperative Observer Program reports only 1.95 inches in Arnett over the last 60 days. That’s the driest for the area going back to 1927, according to McManus.
“All of this, combined with antecedent dryness, has allowed a rapid transition to drought,” McManus said. “The 28 percent of the state covered in drought amounts to the most we've seen in the state dating back to August 28, 2018.”
According to McManus, it's going to get worse before it gets better.
“We're about to see that death ridge set up over the state, killing any rain chances we have,” McManus shared. “The outlooks for next week show heat heat heat, and dry dry dry.”
As of yet, only Texas and Cimarron Counties are under burn bans. The Oklahoma Forestry Service cautions, hot and dry conditions and areas of ungrazed native grass and CRP lands may pose some suppression challenges resulting in persistent fire danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.