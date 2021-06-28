Fourth of July activities in Woodward will come a day early this week.
Woodward, along with several other communities, is holding its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 3 since the actual holiday is on a Sunday.
Activities begin early with the second Home of the Brave Kids Fishing Derby at Crystal Beach Lake.
Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion on the east side of the lake and fishing goes from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.
The derby is open to kids up to 16 years of age and each contestant will be given a one day pass to the Crystal Beach Aquatic Center for after the derby. Kids need to bring their own fishing pole and weigh bags will be provided.
Prizes are given for the biggest fish caught, top weight and conservation prizes.
There are other activities for kids in the morning.
The AMBUCS kids games return after a one-year absence due to COVID and will start at 9 a.m. Included are sack races and foot races for all ages.
Turtle races are also planned with registration of turtles starting at 8 a.m. The turtle races are typically held after the kids games races.
The day also includes Kiwanis train rides at $1 per ride. All day passes including the aquatic center, paddle boats and mini golf are available for $12.
Monster trucks will also be in town on Saturday.
The No Limits Monster Truck show gets going at 5:30 p.m. at the Crystal Beach Stadium. Gates open at 3 p.m.
Among the trucks you can see ar Kamikaze, Thrill Billy, Dysfunctional, Super Trooper and Red Neck. There will also be a robot wars with Reptar taking on Galcatron.
Other events include Tuff Truck races for local drivers and a Show N' Shine contest.
A pit party is planned an hour before showtime with photo ops available. Also children ages 3-9 can enjoy free power wheeling races.
Discounted tickets can be purchased ahead of times at O'Reilly Auto parts or tickets are available online at https://www.stubwire.com/event/nolimitsmonstertruckswoodward/crystalbeacharena/woodward/23454/
Tickets will also be available at the gate.
Later in the evening the band 3:35 will play from 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at the Crystal Beach band shell and the always spectacular fireworks display starts at dark.
Several area communities have also scheduled celebrations throughout the weekend.
Here are some of the schedules The News has received.
Buffalo
July 3
Annual Invitational Softball Tournament - 6:00 p.m.
July 4
6 p.m. - Chamber Activities in Celebration Park begin with a free Hamburger / Hot Dog Feed.
6:30 p.m. - Kids Games, Dunk Tank, Mountain of Money Chamber Train and more
Vendors invited to attend (West Side of Park)
7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Entertainment (subject to change)
Entertainment (Subject to change)
Fireworks at Dusk
Oh, also free swimming at Buffalo Municipal Pool throughout the day.
Laverne
July 2
7:30 p.m. - Fun Walk/Run, walking trail
July 3
7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Pancake breakfast in park
8:30 a.m. - Cornhole tournament in park
8:45 a.m. - Volleyball in park
9 a.m. to noon - Visit museum
10 a.m. - Parade
11 a.m. - Custom ca show
11:30 a.m. - Lucky Duck
1 p.m. - Two-person scramble, golf course
2 p.m. - Swim meet and games
3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Pool open
6 p.m. - Cooper's 4th of July family event
July 4
10 a.m. - Three-person 18 hole golf tournament
Noon - Ho the dog in park
1:30 p.m. - Horseshoes
2 p.m. - Turtle races
3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Pool open
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Free barbecue at park
5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Entertainment, park stage
7:30 p.m. - Flag ceremony
8 p.m. - Kids races, football field
8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Homemade ice creak
9:45 p.m. - Fireworks
Mooreland
July 2 and 3 Co-ed softball tournament
July 3 At City Park
Vintage car cruise in the morning.
9:00 a.m. Kids stick horse, push toy, tricycle and bicycle races
9:30 a.m. Horseshoe tournament
9:45 a.m. Money dig (kids through age 10)
following money dig - Turtle races (land terrapins only)
10:00 a.m. Family volleyball and cornhole tournaments
10:30 a.m. National anthem
10:30 a.m. Live music with Daren Miller and David Cronister
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free pork barbecue, includes beans, cole slaw, potato salad, bread and water
10:00 p.m. (at baseball/football complex) fireworks display
All day (in park) - Poppa D Clown, bounce house
Shattuck
July 3
8 a.m. - Fun walk/run at walking trails
9 a.m. - Two-man scramble at Shattuck golf course
July 4
At City Park
11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Hamburger and hot dog feed/bounce houses
Noon - Toddler sand dig, ages 4-under
Noon - Shattuck's Got Talent Show
1 p.m. - Flip 'n Dive Contest, city pool
1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Free swimming
4 p.m. - Registration for turtle races, which start at 4:15 p.m.
5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Barbecue to support fire department
5 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament
Fireworks at Dark - Bullard Field.
Also open mic and live music.
Waynoka
July 4
6 p.m. Pot luck dinner provided by the Chamber of Commerce
7 p.m. Presentation of the colors by 2021 Cimarron River Stampede Queen Rylee Rogers
7:05 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance led by Mayor Susan Bradford
7:10 p.m. National Anthem sung by Alisha Pitts
7:15 p.m. Invocation by Tosh Miller, First Baptist Church
7:20 p.m. Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker contest (ages 4 and under) sponsored by the Waynoka 4-H. Proceeds will be donated to the Waynoka Historical Society for the Harvey House Depot project.
7:30 p.m. Water balloon fight and other water activities sponsored by the Waynoka Police and Fire Departments
8 p.m. Jalapeno Eating Contest
8:15 p.m. Pie Eating Contest
8:40 p.m. Announcement of Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker
8:45 p.m. Team minute to win events: Snack attack, Suck it Up, Bucket Head, Snowballs in July
9 p.m. Fireworks display
Canadian, Texas
July 1
River Valley Pioneer Museum and the Citadelle Art Museum.
Canadian Rodeo, 7 p.m.
July 2
River Valley Pioneer Museum and the Citadelle Art Museum.
Canadian Rodeo, 7 p.m.
Dance featuring Mitchell Ford Band and Tyler Wilhelm at Jones Pavilion, 9 p.m.
July 3
Parade at 10 a.m.
Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.. to 4 p.m.
Turtle races, registration at 8 a.m. and races following
Free move at The Palace Theatre, 2 p.m.
Watermelon feast at Hemphill County Duck Ponds, 5:30 p.m.
Canadian Rodeo, 7 p.m.
Dance featuring Mitchell Ford Band and Tyler Wilhelm at Jones Pavillion, 9 p.m.
Fireworks display at dusk
