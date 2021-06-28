Fireworks

Fourth of July activities in Woodward will come a day early this week.

Woodward, along with several other communities, is holding its Fourth of July celebration on Saturday, July 3 since the actual holiday is on a Sunday.

Activities begin early with the second Home of the Brave Kids Fishing Derby at Crystal Beach Lake.

Registration starts at 6:30 p.m. at the pavilion on the east side of the lake and fishing goes from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m.

The derby is open to kids up to 16 years of age and each contestant will be given a one day pass to the Crystal Beach Aquatic Center for after the derby. Kids need to bring their own fishing pole and weigh bags will be provided.

Prizes are given for the biggest fish caught, top weight and conservation prizes.

There are other activities for kids in the morning.

The AMBUCS kids games return after a one-year absence due to COVID and will start at 9 a.m. Included are sack races and foot races for all ages.

Turtle races are also planned with registration of turtles starting at 8 a.m. The turtle races are typically held after the kids games races.

The day also includes Kiwanis train rides at $1 per ride. All day passes including the aquatic center, paddle boats and mini golf are available for $12.

Monster trucks will also be in town on Saturday.

The No Limits Monster Truck show gets going at 5:30 p.m. at the Crystal Beach Stadium. Gates open at 3 p.m.

Among the trucks you can see ar Kamikaze, Thrill Billy, Dysfunctional, Super Trooper and Red Neck. There will also be a robot wars with Reptar taking on Galcatron.

Other events include Tuff Truck races for local drivers and a Show N' Shine contest.

A pit party is planned an hour before showtime with photo ops available. Also children ages 3-9 can enjoy free power wheeling races.

Discounted tickets can be purchased ahead of times at O'Reilly Auto parts or tickets are available online at https://www.stubwire.com/event/nolimitsmonstertruckswoodward/crystalbeacharena/woodward/23454/

Tickets will also be available at the gate.

Later in the evening the band 3:35 will play from 8:30 p.m. to 9:45 p.m. at the Crystal Beach band shell and the always spectacular fireworks display starts at dark.

*****

Several area communities have also scheduled celebrations throughout the weekend.

Here are some of the schedules The News has received.

Buffalo

July 3

Annual Invitational Softball Tournament - 6:00 p.m.

July 4

6 p.m. - Chamber Activities in Celebration Park begin with a free Hamburger / Hot Dog Feed.  

6:30 p.m. - Kids Games, Dunk Tank, Mountain of Money Chamber Train and more

Vendors invited to attend (West Side of Park)

7 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Entertainment (subject to change)

Entertainment (Subject to change)

Fireworks at Dusk

Oh, also free swimming at Buffalo Municipal Pool throughout the day.

Laverne

July 2

7:30 p.m. - Fun Walk/Run, walking trail

July 3

7 a.m. to 9 a.m. - Pancake breakfast in park

8:30 a.m. - Cornhole tournament in park

8:45 a.m. - Volleyball in park

9 a.m. to noon - Visit museum

10 a.m. - Parade

11 a.m. - Custom ca show

11:30 a.m. - Lucky Duck

1 p.m. - Two-person scramble, golf course

2 p.m. - Swim meet and games

3 p.m. to 6 p.m. - Pool open

6 p.m. - Cooper's 4th of July family event

July 4

10 a.m. - Three-person 18 hole golf tournament

Noon - Ho the dog in park

1:30 p.m. - Horseshoes

2 p.m. - Turtle races

3 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. - Pool open

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Free barbecue at park

5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. - Entertainment, park stage

7:30 p.m. - Flag ceremony

8 p.m. - Kids races, football field

8 p.m. to 9 p.m. - Homemade ice creak

9:45 p.m. - Fireworks

Mooreland

July 2 and 3 Co-ed softball tournament

July 3 At City Park

Vintage car cruise in the morning.

9:00 a.m. Kids stick horse, push toy, tricycle and bicycle races

9:30 a.m. Horseshoe tournament

9:45 a.m. Money dig (kids through age 10)

following money dig - Turtle races (land terrapins only)

10:00 a.m. Family volleyball and cornhole tournaments

10:30 a.m. National anthem

10:30 a.m. Live music with Daren Miller and David Cronister

11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Free pork barbecue, includes beans, cole slaw, potato salad, bread and water

10:00 p.m. (at baseball/football complex) fireworks display

All day (in park) - Poppa D Clown, bounce house

Shattuck

July 3

8 a.m. - Fun walk/run at walking trails

9 a.m. - Two-man scramble at Shattuck golf course

July 4

At City Park

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. - Hamburger and hot dog feed/bounce houses

Noon - Toddler sand dig, ages 4-under

Noon - Shattuck's Got Talent Show

1 p.m. - Flip 'n Dive Contest, city pool

1:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. - Free swimming

4 p.m. - Registration for turtle races, which start at 4:15 p.m.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. - Barbecue to support fire department

5 p.m. - Cornhole Tournament

Fireworks at Dark - Bullard Field.

Also open mic and live music.

Waynoka

July 4

6 p.m. Pot luck dinner provided by the Chamber of Commerce

7 p.m. Presentation of the colors by 2021 Cimarron River Stampede Queen Rylee Rogers

7:05 p.m. Pledge of Allegiance led by Mayor Susan Bradford

7:10 p.m. National Anthem sung by Alisha Pitts

7:15 p.m. Invocation by Tosh Miller, First Baptist Church

7:20 p.m. Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker contest (ages 4 and under) sponsored by the Waynoka 4-H. Proceeds  will be donated to the Waynoka Historical Society for the Harvey House Depot project.

7:30 p.m. Water balloon fight and other water activities sponsored by the Waynoka Police and Fire Departments

8 p.m. Jalapeno Eating Contest

8:15 p.m. Pie Eating Contest

8:40 p.m. Announcement of Little Mr. and Miss Firecracker

8:45 p.m. Team minute to win events: Snack attack, Suck it Up, Bucket Head, Snowballs in July

9 p.m. Fireworks display

Canadian, Texas

July 1

River Valley Pioneer Museum and the Citadelle Art Museum.

Canadian Rodeo, 7 p.m.

July 2

River Valley Pioneer Museum and the Citadelle Art Museum.

Canadian Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Dance featuring Mitchell Ford Band and Tyler Wilhelm at Jones Pavilion, 9 p.m.

July 3

Parade at 10 a.m.

Arts and Crafts Fair, 9 a.. to 4 p.m.

Turtle races, registration at 8 a.m. and races following

Free move at The Palace Theatre, 2 p.m.

Watermelon feast at Hemphill County Duck Ponds, 5:30 p.m.

Canadian Rodeo, 7 p.m.

Dance featuring Mitchell Ford Band and Tyler Wilhelm at Jones Pavillion, 9 p.m.

Fireworks display at dusk

