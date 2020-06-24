The zing of fishing line being carried out by that prize fish, the drip of water off a waiting line, the chatter of an excited child as they reel in their first catch ever. Those are all sounds that families will get to hear at the Woodward Home of the Brave Fest.
According to Woodward’s Executive Director of Tourism Rachael Van Horn, this year will mark the first ever Home of the Brave Kid’s Fishing Derby.
“Because of the need to try and keep some form of social distancing and safety this season, the AMBUCS decided they needed to forego the turtle races and other kid’s games. They have always run those games over the years,” Van Horn said. “We really wanted to plug something fun and challenging for kids in that place and so I reached out to our Director of Public Facilities Mike Lowden and talked with him about something fun to replace this. Mike and I agreed that creating a focus on the lovely Crystal Beach Lake and the efforts of the City of Woodward to keep it stocked would be a great opportunity for the kids to have fun and learn how fun the fishing can be there.”
The event will begin at 7 a.m. on July 4th with registration for those who have not preregistered. Those who did preregister, check-in will occur at that time too. To preregister, please call 580-334-2792 or 580-256-9990. Registration is free.
And with the sound of a horn, the fishing day will begin at 8 a.m.
Any child old enough (usually 4) to hold a fishing pole up to 15 years of age can fish in the tournament without a license. The age groups are; 6-under, 7-11, 12-15, 16-18 and there is a special open category for adults with handicaps. All fishing must take place in Crystal Beach.
“We also want people to know more about our handicap accessible bridge where anyone can access the bridge and fish from there in scooters or wheelchairs,” Van Horn said.
There will be prizes in every age division for three categories, she said. Prizes include fishing poles and first place ribbons and other items specific to fishing.
“We will be honoring first place in three categories; most fish caught, heaviest string and largest (by weight) fish,” Van Horn said.
Children are encouraged to bring their own poles and bait, she added. For those who prefer to catch and release, fish can be weighed when caught and released, with records kept by tourism personnel. Official end of derby weigh-in will take place at noon with a short awards ceremony at 12:30 p.m.
According to Van Horn, children who might not have a fishing pole and who arrive first will have a chance to rent one of the five fishing poles owned by Woodward Tourism. All anglers will need to provide their own bait.
The event is sponsored by Woodward Tourism with help from fishing enthusiasts statewide, including some Grand Lake anglers.
“I think the weather is going to be great on this day. At least two days ahead of the 4th, the temps are looking mild. Come out and learn about how well Crystal Beach Lake is stocked," Van Horn said.
Crystal Beach Park will have other activities going on during the day. The Aquatic Center, mini-golf and paddle boats will be open and the Kiwanis Train will be going.
The evening fun at 8:30 p.m. with music from the band 3:35 followed by the annual fireworks spectacular.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.