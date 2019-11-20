Come one, come all. Don’t spend your Thanksgiving holiday alone. A tradition spanning more than 20 years offers a sense of community and a warm meal available to anyone.
The First United Methodist Church of Woodward is hosting their annual Free Community Thanksgiving Dinner on Thanksgiving Day, Nov. 28.
The dinner is completely free and all are invited, not just those in need of a hot meal, according to The Rev. Shannon Davis. It’s a good opportunity is enjoy some camaraderie with other members of the community.
There will also be TVs set up playing the Thanksgiving Day parade and football games as you enjoy your meal, Davis said.
According to Event Chairperson Sandy Craig, they will begin serving at 11 a.m. Thanksgiving Day and go until 1 p.m. The menu will include turkey, dressing, potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes, salads, desserts and hot rolls.
In previous years, the church has served around 500 meals and is prepared to do it again this year, according to Craig.
The church also has a delivery crew for those that are homebound and can’t make it to the church. Deliveries will be made between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., Craig said. To schedule a delivery, call the church office at 580-256-5515.
While the event was created to encourage a spirit of community as folks enjoy their meals together, take-out meals will be available later in the day from 12:45 p.m. to 1 p.m., or until the food is gone.
