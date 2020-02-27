UPDATE: According to scanner traffic, a accident involving a train and pedestrian was reported a little before 4 p.m. on the east side of Woodward.
The accident happened near the Lakeview Crossing. No report on number of type of injuries yet, but at least one person was being transported to the hospital.
Emergency responders on the scene included Woodward Fire, EMS and the Sheriff's deputies. Also on scene was the Highway Patrol.
An investigation into the accident is ongoing, officials said.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.