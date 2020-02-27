According to scanner traffic, a wreck involving a train was reported a little before 4 p.m. on the east side of Woodward.
The accident happened at the Lakeview Crossing. No report on number of type of injuries yet, but at least one person was being tranported to the hospital.
Emergency reponders are on the scene including Woodward Fire, EMS and the Sheriff's deputies.
More information will be reported as it becomes available.
