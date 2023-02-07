If you want to see your local legislators in person, Friday is a golden opportunity.
The legislators are all expected to be in town for the first Chamber of Commerce Eggs and Issues of 2023.
The event will be held in the seminar room at High Plains Technology Center and breakfast is included. The event runs from 7:30 a.m. to 9 a.m.
Legislators expected to attend inclue State Reps. Carl Newton, Mike Dobrinski and Kenneth Patzkowsky and District 27 State Sen. Casey Murdock.
“We’re excited about renewing Eggs and Issues again,” said Chamber of Commerce President C. J. Montgomery. “We have great support from our legislators and this is a great opportunity for residents to visit with them one-on-one in an informal setting.
“The legislators are always very receptive in answering questions.”
The legislators typically will give a short presentation on their goals and expectations for the legislative session then take some questions.
The lawmakers also usually hang around for a bit afterwards to visit with constituents.
This year’s legislative session started this week with Gov. Kevin Stitt’s State of the State address.
Among the many hot-button issues expected to come up during the session are various tax cuts, education ideas and a number of bills to strengthen the second amendment.
Several thousand bills have been filed for this legislative session.
Montgomery said other Eggs and Issues forums are planned locally in April and May.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.