Woodward firefighters were on the scene of a house fire in the 500 block of Webster Monday morning.
Several units were battling the blaze, which started a little before 9 a.m. according to scanner traffic.
One man was in the house at the time and was being treated by EMS for smoke inhalation at the scene, officials said.
Everyone is encouraged to avoid that are as fire units will be on the scene for a while. Parts of the street around the scene were blocked off by police units.
Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.