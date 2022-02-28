Eric Peoples with APS Fire Company met with Woodward County Commissioners Monday morning. There was much discussion as to what the next step should be regarding the fire panel in the courthouse.
Peoples advised the commissioners on three options. First is to troubleshoot the current problem but not to exceed $3,500 at this time and it will be left in operable condition if it needs to exceed that amount. Two would be to replace the whole panel per its age and later on it may be hard to find the correct parts. Three would be the same as two except for making sure the system is fully separate from the jail. That way the alarm is not alerting the other building as well.
Commissioners approved quote one for now. District 1 Commissioner Troy White said, “with it being a public safety issue, I would like to approve the purchase order not to exceed $3,500. However, we will stay in contact because I want to fix the entire system and if we need to expand that we will.”
Pioneer Telephone Coop Fiber Optic Network permits were approved for Mooreland and the close vicinity of town with the permit fees waived.
Along with routine approvals, Resolution R-22-12 to dispose of the Minolta Copier C308 return to SPC Office Supplies was approved.
District 3 Commissioner Donny Thorn spoke regarding buying the 2022 Kubota Skid Loader SLV-97-2HFC with all the attachments.
“This is to be used for tree trimming and other work that it can do. We received multiple bids for financing, however we will be going through Stock Exchange Bank with the best interest rate at 1.979% for the $139,107.54 of a 4 year loan. It will be purchased at New Holland in Arnett,” he said.
Two companies bid on the six month countywide road materials. The tabulation of Bid B-22-7 shows that The Railroad Yard bid on ‘Used Steel Pipe’ and ‘Stay-in-Place Forming’ while Dub Ross bid on ‘Corrugated Galvanized Metal-Round Pipe.’ Both were awarded the low bid.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.