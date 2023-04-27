A piece of Woodward’s history burned to the ground Thursday morning.
The old States Hotel/Collins Clinic on 10th and Main was destroyed by the fire broke out sometime between 6:30 and 7 a.m. on Thursday, according to people working in the area at the time and called 9-1-1.
There was a fire on the second floor of the same building late Wednesday night that firefighters put out and were on the scene for a while afterwards. For some reason, the fire reignited Thursday.
Cause of the fire was not immediately available.
When fire units on scene Thursday the building was fully engulfed and as the morning went on, the fire continued to spread.
Firefighters were able to keep the fire contained primarily to the one building, said City Manger Shaun Barnett, who was on the scene along with some other officials. He noted there could be some smoke or water damage to adjoining buildings.
Fire units from Mooreland, Sharon and Fargo also responded to assist with the blaze.
One Woodward firefighter was injured when part of the building collapsed. He was transported to the hospital and was reported by officials as doing fine. Information on the firefighters’ name and type of injury were not immediately released.
Main Street was blocked off from 9th to 11th Streets and from Texas to Kansas avenues.
Crews were still pouring water on the building at 11 a.m. and were expected to be at the scene most of the day.
Barnett said a big concern would be bringing down what’s left of the building in a safe manner.
The building, which was currently occupied by Anchor Uniform Services, a uniform rental and service company that also sold clothing, has a long history in Woodward.
Local historian Robin Hohweiler emailed The News and noted the building was built in 1904 by Billy Bolton, a rather famous newspaper person. It was originally a two-story structure that housed a post office and hotel.
In a 2007 story, The News spoke with then Plains Indians and Pioneers Museum Curator Ian Swart, after Bolton’s death his wife used the building for a cafe and rooming house.”
By 1925, the building was known as the Ideal Hotel and new brick walls went up as well as a third floor.
It eventually became the States Hotel, named for having 48 rooms. The hotel, widely known as a brothel, closed in 1983.
Later, the building became home to the Collins Chiropractic Clinic.
