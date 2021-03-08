Very dry conditions coupled with strong southwest winds are driving Northwest Oklahoma into a Red Flag Fire Warning. Potential for significant fire weather is becoming likely ahead of a cold front later this week that currently holds some promise of rain, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS).
“There will be a cold front approaching the state sometime Thursday, and that means lots of wind and a warmup as that gets closer,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “It's early March, and that generally means fire danger. The next couple of days will see fire danger spike, before peaking on Wednesday.”
Sudden high temperatures after soaking rains may contribute an additional danger.
“Although rare and requiring specific conditions, any vegetative debris piled wet, such as piles of mulch and leaves can spontaneously combust,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “In fact, about 14,000 fires occur each year in the U.S. from spontaneous combustion. Debris mixed in with bottles that can magnify sunlight, or chemical containers can aggravate the issue of an unintended fire.”
The National Weather Service is forecasting elevated to critical fire weather conditions with dry and breezy conditions across Northwest Oklahoma and the panhandles.
“Mid to late March in Oklahoma isn't "supposed to" be in the 70s and 80s, although it happens,” McManus said. “It would appear there will be some chances for low-end severe weather Thursday across the north as that front sags in.”
According to McManus, there is potential for heavy rain and maybe even some rain and snow mix later in the weekend and into next week.
“Of course, all of that could change,” McManus said. “This time of year, early spring, it could mean just about anything. It does look like we are in for some heavy rains late in the week, however.”
Oklahoma Emergency Management tips to help prevent wildfires:
• Be careful when pulling off a road or driving into a field. Hot catalytic converters can ignite vegetation.
• Avoid burning trash. Even a barrel covered with a screen can allow a spark to escape, igniting nearby vegetation.
• Do not use fireworks during holidays.
• If you smoke in your car, extinguish cigarettes in vehicle ashtrays. Never toss a cigarette out of a car window, and don’t put cigarettes out on the ground.
• Keep a fire extinguisher and water handy when working outdoors with equipment that gets hot, or involves sparks, such as welding equipment. Water down outdoor work areas in advance if possible.
• If advised to evacuate, do so immediately. Choose a route away from the fire hazard and be alert to changes in the speed and direction of fire and smoke.
For more information, check https://oklahoma.gov/oem/programs-and-services/preparedness/preparedness-wildfires.html.
