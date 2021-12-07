After an unseasonably warm Sunday and a little taste of winter Monday, the area will be back to the standard La Nina, warmer than normal conditions by mid-week, according to Oklahoma Mesonet Climatologist Gary McManus.
Buffalo Emergency Management recorded 20 degrees around 5 a.m. Monday morning.
“101 - That's the current stretch of consecutive days with less than a quarter inch of rain at the Kenton Mesonet site,” McManus said. “During that time, the site has accumulated just 0.7 inches of rain. Our very dry fall continues.”
Amarillo, Texas National Weather Service (NWS) is predicting breezy conditions Wednesday and Thursday with stronger winds expected Friday.
“We are expecting an elevated fire weather risk coming this Friday,” said Matt Lehenbaur, Woodward Emergency Management Director. “We expect temperatures on Friday to near an unseasonable 70 degrees for a high, then drop into the upper 40's on Saturday after cold front passage.”
Cimarron and Texas Counties are both under burn bans, according to the Oklahoma Forestry Service.
“With the lack of significant rainfall and the resulting increase in drought conditions over the last couple of months in northwest Oklahoma, we are asking that everyone take special fire prevention precautions this week,” Lehenbauer said. “The next few weeks we expect to continue to see below average precipitation chances, unfortunately, and persistence of drought conditions.”
We need rain, according to McManus. With warmer days, the heat exacerbates drought impacts and intensifies spreading dry conditions.
“This type of weather is looking to continue to dominate through much of the holiday season,” McManus said. “I'd love to see some winter weather in here before Christmas to help with that holiday spirit.”
One hope is some sort of big upper-level low to approach from the west and hang out awhile. According to McManus, that could draw up some actual moisture to work with from the Gulf of Mexico while at the same time, bringing down some true arctic air to give some snow.
“Sorry, freezing rain is forbidden. Sleet if we must,” McManus joked. “Still time, we'll continue watching those long-range models for the next Fantasycast.”
