While there are no burn bans in effect right now, the Oklahoma Forestry Service (OFS) is warning high to very-high fire danger this week.
“As we're in a typically dry season, fire weather conditions for Wednesday look to be elevated as a frontal boundary approaches,” Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer said. “We'll see humidity levels in the 20-30 percent range, temperatures in the lower-70s and winds of 20 to 30 miles-per-hour with gusts near 40. Recent higher temperatures and low humidity levels, along with windy conditions, have caused surface grasses to dry considerably so this will enhance the fire possibilities.”
According to OFS, warm temperatures and dry conditions following the cold front that passed through on Saturday increased fuel receptiveness across the grasslands.
“It is imperative to always take preventative actions at the end of the growing season to slow fire spread, to include mowing fire breaks near roadways, and to avoid controlled burns this time of year, to the extent possible,” Lehenbauer stressed. “Our next chance of moisture appears to be improving for Saturday night for this area.”
Increasing fire behavior potential is likely Tuesday building into Wednesday with dry conditions persisting, according to OFS. Wednesday especially, could have increasing wind speeds and gusty southwest winds with continued above normal temperatures. Large fire occurrence is expected to be limited.
