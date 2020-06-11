Studies have shown caregivers give better care, maintain their own health, and have reduced levels of stress if they can get away from the responsibilities of providing care even if for only a few hours. The North West Planning Service Area 11 (NWPSA 11) Area Agency on Aging (AAA) has financial resources to help give eligible caregivers a break.
These financial resources are available for two different types of caregivers. One type of assistance is for caregivers over 55 raising grandchildren or some other relative, such as a niece or nephew. The child must be no older than 18 years. The program provides vouchers to eligible applicants to take a break from caregiver duties. Caregivers can use the vouchers to hire a sitter or care provider of their choice. The sitter or care provider must be 18 yrs. or older and not living in the household.
The second type of assistance is for caregivers of any age caring for someone 60 years of age or older with two activities-of-daily-living impairments (dressing, bathing, eating, transferring, toileting, or walking) and/or requiring substantial assistance because of a cognitive or other mental impairment.
The financial assistance provides a way for caregivers to get out of the everyday routine of caring for their loved one. For example, a caregiver has the option of using respite services to go to a doctor’s appointment, get their hair done, visit friends at a coffee shop, or even go to a movie
For more information, contact Kris Patton, NWPSA 11 Area Agency on Aging information and assistance specialist, at 1-800-627-4882 ext. 127 or 580-562-5027.
These services are funded in part by state and Older Americans Act funds from NWPSA 11 AAA and DHS Aging Services.
It is policy of NWPSA 11 AAA to serve all individuals who are eligible for its programs without regard of race, national origin, ancestry, color, religion, gender, age, or disability.
NWPSA 11 is one of 11 Councils of Government in the state. South Western Oklahoma Development Authority (SWODA) is the interim administrative organization for NWPSA 11 AAA. SWODA’s region of service includes municipalities, counties and conservation districts in Beaver, Cimarron, Dewey, Ellis, Harper, Woods, Woodward and Texas counties.
SWODA was created to strengthen the economic and social development of the region through various specialized services such as the following: 911 Administration, Aging Services, Community and Economic Development, Geographic Information Systems, Rural Fire Defense and Workforce Development.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.