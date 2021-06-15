Superintendent Kyle Reynolds went over a number of slides covering student enrollment, revenue and expenses during the Woodward Board of Education meeting Monday night.
In the past three years, enrollment has declined over eight percent in all Woodward schools and over 28 percent in the early education center alone.
“There were 9,000 fewer pre-K and kindergarten students in the state of Oklahoma this year than there were in the previous year,” Reynolds said. “We really don't know how many pre-K kids are going to show up. And we've been beating the bushes for about three months trying to get pre-enrollment. And it's just not there.”
The number of pre-K students is expected to be between 150 and 220, but the school is staffing for the lower number, according to Reynolds.
“When the local economy suffers, the first kids that bail on us are the little kids,” Reynolds said. “Because younger kids have younger parents that are lower on the totem pole, and they move first.”
Compared to peer group school districts, Woodward is second in operating expenditures per student and average teacher salary.
“We've got the second lowest student to teacher ratio in the peer group, second only to Alva,” Reynolds said. “We haven't kept up with the decrease in students by decreasing staff.”
Woodward schools projected a $400,000 loss in state revenue, but the loss has turned out to be $1.5 million instead.
“On top of that, the State Department when they calculate your state aid they look at the prior year, and they look at your local revenue,” Reynolds added. “They plugged that in and they charged it against our state aid.”
Woodward was $628,000 short of collecting the projected revenue locally.
“So that's a statement about the local economy and businesses that had to close their doors during the pandemic,” Reynolds added. “I mean it's just lost tax revenue. So, that's the pickle that we’re in.”
Routine items on the consent agenda were approved including the Lida Hawkins endowment for the recruitment of teachers for recruiting teacher stipend. The money is still available from the Lida Hawkins endowment fund.
“We are still able to use those funds until they're gone to provide that $2,000 sign in bonus for certified staff,” Reynolds said.
Action topics were approved for temporary appropriation for fiscal year 2021/2022 and a request for approval of state aid and/or federal aid for general fund.
The board approved a resolution for schools and libraries universal services for 2021/2022.
A lease agreement with a private business Boomer Kids Club, LLC, owned by Rebecca Price, for 2021/2022 for Oak Park Elementary building at 1423 Oak was approved.
The board approved naming LaurieBeth Nye as an adjunct teacher for Woodward High School physical education for the 2021/2022 school year. Nye will also be a licensed athletic trainer for Woodward schools.
In executive session, the board approved the June district personnel report and quarterly performance evaluation of Superintendent Kyle Reynolds. There was a 14 staff reduction, including 12 certified and two non-certified positions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.