The City of Woodward will be taking Declarations of Candidacy for several Municipal Offices starting on Monday Feb. 21st at 8 a.m. through Wednesday Feb. 23rd at 5 p.m.
The Courthouse will be closed for President’s Day, however the Election Board Office will be open and can be accessed by using the east door for filing.
Offices that can be filed for are: Ward 2, Ward 3 and At-Large.
The County Election Board Office is located in the Woodward County Courthouse.
The Municipal Offices will be filled in the non-partisan election April 5, 2022.
