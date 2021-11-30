Filing period for school board offices is next week.
The Woodward County Election Board said the filing period runs from 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 6 to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 8.
Election Board Secretary Carol Carrell said declaration of candidacy forms must be completed and submitted no later than 5 p.m. on Dec. 8 and any contests of a candidate must be filed by Friday, Dec. 10 and only by another candidate for that office.
If more than two candidates file for a position, a primary election will be held on Feb. 8. If one candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, that candidate will be named the elected official. If no candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes, the two candidates receiving the highest number of votes will vie for the vacant position during the Board of Education general election on April 5. If only two candidates file for the same position, they will be on the general election ballot in April.
The school board office that is open this year is Office No. 2. High Plains Technology Center will have filing for two zones, Zone 3 and the Zone 5.
Filings open in county school districts and the incumbents include:
Woodward Office No. 2 - Shane Smithton
Mooreland Office No. 2 - Gina White
Fort Supply Office No. 2 - John W. Hix
Sharon-Mutual Office No. 2 - Brandon Spray
High Plains Technology Center Zone 5 - Gary Stocking
High Plains Technology Center Zone 3 - unexpired term.
Declaration of Candidacy forms can be downloaded from the state election board website at oklahoma.gov/elections or by contacting the county election board office at 580-256-3609 or WoodwardCounty@elections.ok.gov.
*****
Another election is also on the horizon as Gov. Kevin Stitt has called a special election to fill the office of Woodward County Commissioner District 3, Carrell said.
District 3 was held by Vernie Matt who retired earlier this year. Donny Thorn is serving as the interim commissioner.
Filing period is from 8 a.m. on Dec. 6 to 5 p.m. on Dec. 8.
The primary election is set on Feb. 8 and the general election will be on April 5.
Anyone interested in running can obtain the filing packet at the Woodward County Election Board office in the courthouse or a packet can be downloaded from the state site, oklahoma.gov/elections.
