The filing period for this year’s statewide election starts today at 8 a.m. and goes through Friday at 5 p.m., election board officials said.
Hours each day are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriaz said anyone filing for federal, state, legislative, judicial and district attorney offices will file with the state election board at the state capitol. Filing will take place on the ground floor.
Candidate filing packets for all offices are available on the state election board website, oklahoma.gov./elections.
To file for office candidates must submit a declaration of candidacy signed and notarized, filing fee or a petition supporting candidacy and any required supplemental forms.
Ziriax said candidates should review all qualifications and should remember that some districts may have changed due to recent redistricting.
For more information, potential candidates can check out the 2022 candidate filing page on the sate election board website, call 40-5521-2391 or email info@elections.ok.gov.
Federal and state offices on the ballot this year include:
United States Senator (both offices)
United States Representative (all five congressional districts)
Governor
Lieutenant Governor
Attorney General
State Treasurer
Superintendent of Public Instruction
State Auditor and Inspector
Commissioner of Labor
Insurance Commissioner
Corporation Commissioer
State Senator (half of the senate seats)
State Representative (all districts)
District Judge
Associate District Judge
District Attorney
Anyone running for county offices will file with their county election board. In Woodward County, the election board is located in the basement of the courthouse. County offices up for filing in Woodward this year are County Assessor, County Treasurer, County Commission District 3 and County Commission District 1.
Dates for the primary election and any special elections are June 28 and the last day to register to vote in those elections is June 3.
Any runoffs will be on Aug. 23 with the last day of voter registration on July 29.
The general election is Nov. 8 and last day to register to vote in that election is Oct. 14.
