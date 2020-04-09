By Johnny McMahan

Managing Editor

There were no new filings for Woodward County offices on Thursday, the second day of the filing period.

Filing continues through 5 p.m. on Friday at the election board office.

Here are the filings for Woodward some area counties:

Woodward County

County Clerk - Wendy Dunlap

Court Clerk - Tammy Roberts

County Commission District 2 - Randy Johnson, Clint White

County Sheriff - Kevin Mitchell

Dewey County

County Assessor - Jennifer McCormick

County Clerk - Misty Randolph

County Commissioner District 2 - Lance Sander

Court Clerk - Rachelle Rogers

County Sheriff - Clay Sander

Ellis County

County Clerk - Lynn Smith

County Commission District 2 - Chad Petree, Kevin Schultz, Wade Bruce

Court Clerk - Sally Wayland

County Sheriff - Shane Booth

Harper County

County Clerk - Willneta Mitchell

Court Clerk - Susan Breon

County Commission District 2 - Gary Nielsen

County Assessor - Gayla Welty

County Sheriff - Clif Brinson, Thomas McClendon

Here are the current federal and state legislative filings

U. S. Senator

Republicans - Jim Inhofe, JJ Stitt

Democrats - Sheila Bilyeu, Abby Broyles

Independents - Joan Farr, A.D. Nesbitt

U.S. Rep. District 3

Republican - Frank Lucas

Democrat - Zoe Midyett

State Sen. District 27

Republican - Casey Murdock

State Rep. District 55

Republican - Todd Russ

Democrat - Austin Gipson-Black

State Rep. District 58

Republican - Carl Newton

State Rep. District 59

Republican - Mike Dobrinski, Adam Masters

State Rep. District 61

Republican - Kenton Patzkowsky

