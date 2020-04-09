By Johnny McMahan
Managing Editor
There were no new filings for Woodward County offices on Thursday, the second day of the filing period.
Filing continues through 5 p.m. on Friday at the election board office.
Here are the filings for Woodward some area counties:
Woodward County
County Clerk - Wendy Dunlap
Court Clerk - Tammy Roberts
County Commission District 2 - Randy Johnson, Clint White
County Sheriff - Kevin Mitchell
Dewey County
County Assessor - Jennifer McCormick
County Clerk - Misty Randolph
County Commissioner District 2 - Lance Sander
Court Clerk - Rachelle Rogers
County Sheriff - Clay Sander
Ellis County
County Clerk - Lynn Smith
County Commission District 2 - Chad Petree, Kevin Schultz, Wade Bruce
Court Clerk - Sally Wayland
County Sheriff - Shane Booth
Harper County
County Clerk - Willneta Mitchell
Court Clerk - Susan Breon
County Commission District 2 - Gary Nielsen
County Assessor - Gayla Welty
County Sheriff - Clif Brinson, Thomas McClendon
Here are the current federal and state legislative filings
U. S. Senator
Republicans - Jim Inhofe, JJ Stitt
Democrats - Sheila Bilyeu, Abby Broyles
Independents - Joan Farr, A.D. Nesbitt
U.S. Rep. District 3
Republican - Frank Lucas
Democrat - Zoe Midyett
State Sen. District 27
Republican - Casey Murdock
State Rep. District 55
Republican - Todd Russ
Democrat - Austin Gipson-Black
State Rep. District 58
Republican - Carl Newton
State Rep. District 59
Republican - Mike Dobrinski, Adam Masters
State Rep. District 61
Republican - Kenton Patzkowsky
