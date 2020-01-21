Cattle producers looking to maximize the efficiency of their operations should register now to attend one of two Chisholm Trail Beef Improvement Conference events set for Feb. 20 in Lawton and Feb. 21 in Fairview.
Sponsored by the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service, the conference is a merger of two past successful events: The Cattle Trails Wheat and Stocker Conference and the Northwest Oklahoma Beef Conference.
“We will be focusing primarily on herd health this year,” said Dana Zook, Oklahoma State University Cooperative Extension area livestock specialist headquartered in Enid. “A variety of options are available to vaccinate cattle, but the process can be confusing. Every sector of the beef industry is affected by the added costs of treating animal sickness.”
Cost is $25 per participant to each of the events, which will begin at 8:45 a.m. and finish by 2:30 p.m. On-site registration with refreshments will start at 8 a.m.
The Feb. 20 event will take place at the Great Plains Coliseum, located at 920 SW Sheridan in Lawton. The Feb. 21 Fairview event will take place at the Major County Fairgrounds, located at 808 E. Highland St. in Fairview. The conference agenda will be the same for both events.
Registration forms for both conference events are available through all OSU Cooperative Extension county offices.
“We are asking participants to pre-register as it greatly aids our planning for meals, refreshment breaks and conference materials, helping us to ensure everyone has the best conference experience possible,” Zook said.
Dr. Rosslyn Biggs, OSU Cooperative Extension beef cattle specialist and veterinarian, will kick off the conference sessions with an overview of proper vaccine handling and storage techniques, and basic administration protocols.
Dr. Bruss Horn, veterinarian and owner of the Verden Veterinary Clinic, will then provide the latest insights about stress and pain management in calves. He also will lead a discussion about the importance and ease of testing procedures relative to persistently infected bovine viral diarrhea calves.
The OSU College of Veterinary Medicine’s Dr. John Gilliam will lead participants through discussions about the importance of calf vaccinations, including the impact of modified live and killed vaccines.
Following the sponsored lunch, John Richeson, associate professor of animal science at West Texas A&M University, will highlight how calf health links to feedyard performance.
The final afternoon session will be led by Derrell Peel, OSU Cooperative Extension livestock marketing specialist. Peel will showcase how animal health begins at the ranch.
“It’s our hope to not only increase awareness about cattle health, but also showcase how the concerns of individual sectors are linked one to another,” said Marty New, OSU Cooperative Extension area livestock specialist headquartered in Duncan.
Additional information about the 2020 Chisholm Trail Beef Improvement Conference events is available by contacting New by email at marty.new@okstate.edu or by phone at 580-255-3674, or Zook by email at dana.zook@okstate.edu or by phone at 580-237-7677.
The Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service is one of two state agencies administered by OSU’s Division of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources, and is a key part of the university’s state and federally mandate teaching, research and Extension land-grant mission.
