Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma (FCWO) has scheduled five customer appreciation events to extend gratitude to loyal customers for their continued business. The event dates and locations are as follows.
· Woodward customers are invited to join us Tuesday, April 19 at the Woodward Conference Center, Woodward, OK at 6:30 p.m.
· Clinton and Elk City customers are invited to join us Thursday, April 21 at the Frisco Center, Clinton, OK at 6:30 p.m.
· Tuttle and Anadarko customers are invited to join us Wednesday, April 27 at the Grady County Fairgrounds, Chickasha, OK at 6:30 p.m.
· Altus customers are invited to join us Thursday, April 28 at Western Oklahoma State College in the Pioneer Heritage Center Room located at 2801 North Main, Altus, OK at 6:30 p.m.
· Alva customers are invited to join us Friday, May 6 at noon at the FWCO Alva Office, Alva, OK
· Guymon customers, please watch details later this fall.
“We experienced sound financial performance last year which speaks volumes about the service and expertise that we provide to our customer-owners. Our staff knows agriculture because they are involved in agriculture. Our experienced loan officers work to get to know customers and their operation,” said John Grunewald, FCWO Chief Executive Officer.
Earlier this year, customers of FCWO received their patronage refund payments totaling $5.7 million.
“We are honored to return a record amount to our customer-owners. Patronage is the foundation of our cooperative business model and is what distinguishes Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma from other lenders,” said John Grunewald, FCWO Chief Executive Officer.
According to Grunewald, since 1998, a total of $54,796,000 has been returned to FCWO customers in patronage refunds.
“We look forward to visiting with our customers at these events that include a meal and a short FCWO program update. Please join us and call your local office to RSVP,” Grunewald continued.
FCWO services 5,000 loans in Western, Central and Southwestern Oklahoma with nine locations in Altus, Alva, Anadarko, Chattanooga, Clinton, Elk City, Guymon, Tuttle and Woodward.
Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma is a member of the Farm Credit System financing all types of farms, ranches and other agriculture needs. Farm Credit of Western Oklahoma is an equal opportunity lender and equal housing lender. Learn more at farmcreditloans.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.