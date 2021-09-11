Woodward resident Riley Fanning was one of many Americans who were impacted by the events of September 11, 2001. Watching the tragic events unfold filled Fanning with a desire to give back to his country and make an impact. As we approach the 20th anniversary of this sad day for our nation, we reflect on many Americans who were stirred to action by these tragic events.
“I was a senior in high school when the 9/11 attacks occurred and had never experienced anything like that ever before. We sat in class and watched as the second plane crashed into the second tower and it became obvious that we were under attack. My family and I had just been to NYC the month before, so the entire thing seemed a little more personal. The entire day and following weeks were somewhat surreal. Nearly everyone you encountered was either visibly upset and sad or stirred with anger,” he said.
The experience left Fanning and many other Americans with a sense of American pride, and an emboldened desire to help their neighbors, and give back to their nation showing the best of America in action. Like many others who remember the events of 9/11, Fanning had vivid images of the patriotism that followed the tragedy.
“As we sat in a patriotic assembly during school with American flags flying everywhere, I decided I would volunteer to join the United States Marine Corps and do my part to bring justice to those responsible for killing so many innocent people. The entire country swelled with pride and American flags could be seen in every direction following the attacks,” he reflected.
The experience was so impactful that Fanning took the ultimate initiative and joined the marines to serve his country.
“In May of 2002 I went to boot camp at MCRD in San Diego and began my enlistment in the United States Marine Corps. A vast number of those I served with joined because of 9/11 and quickly became lifelong friends. A few years later in 2007 our unit was activated to serve in Iraq and do our part in Operation Iraqi Freedom/OEF. We were proud to do our part and will forever be grateful for the opportunity to serve this great country,” he said. “We will never forget those that died on that terrible day or those that died afterwards. God Bless the USA! “
