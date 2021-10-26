Lilacs in October may be just another typical way Oklahoma can show it doesn’t know what season it’s in from day to day.
On top of lilac blooms near the Harper County and Ellis County line, Oklahoma also seems to think it’s tornado season.
“We've already had 28 tornadoes during October,” said Gary McManus, State Climatologist. “The highest total in Oklahoma since records began in 1895.”
Additionally, we’ve had more tornadoes in October than the rest of the year combined. There were 25 total tornadoes from January through September, according to McManus.
“Last year we had ice-mageddon that left nearly 400,000 electric customers without power,” McManus said. “Two years ago we had snow-mageddon that dumped up to 13 inches of snow in Northwest Oklahoma, and temperatures dropped to zero degrees in Kenton on Halloween morning, the lowest temperature ever recorded in Oklahoma during October, or that early in the season.”
What's next? “
No idea that far out, but we do see a bit of a weather change coming next week,” McManus said. “Gone will be our two-month straight run of above normal temperatures as we plunge headfirst into fall next week and welcome in a run of below normal temperatures.”
Wednesday and Thursday’s fire danger will be conditional upon rainfall associated with storms Tuesday evening and overnight, according to the Oklahoma Department of Agriculture Food and Forestry (OFS).
According to OFS, unless wetting rainfall is realized, post-frontal dryness and stout northwest winds over drying fuels will present potential for elevated fire danger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.