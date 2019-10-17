It’s time for the annual Fall-A-Days Festival Trade Show and visitors can expect to see lots of new exhibitors this year.
“We have many local businesses as well and a full arts and crafts exhibit hall too,” said Event Coordinator Shawn Miller.
The show is a good place to check out all types of food vendors.
“There is great food as always with barbecue, giant corn dogs, funnel cakes, specialty sandwiches, super hamburgers, kettle corn, root beer and much more,” Miller said.
The show features a range of products and exhibitors including Oklahoma Wineries and several car companies.
“We have a lot of new automobiles in the show this year from Irwin Auto Company, Northcutt Toyota and Byford Nissan,” Miller said. “The Woodward Rodders will be displaying hot rods and classic cars.”
With such a wide range of exhibits and free admission for the show, everyone is invited to attend.
“There’s something for everyone here at Fall-A-Days from clothing, electronics to handcrafted treasures,” Miller said.
The show will open Friday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and run through the weekend on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. and Sunday from noon to 6 p.m.
