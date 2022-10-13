It’s starting to get a bit cooler and darker earlier, which means it is time for the 35th annual Fall-A-Days Fall Expo at the Woodward County Event Center.
The event is free to the public to attend and the show hours are as follows:
Friday, Oct. 14: 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Saturday, Oct. 15 – 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Sunday, Oct. 16 – Noon to 5 p.m.
The show will bring in many exhibitors who return year after year from all across the United States, plus many local exhibitors who have participated in the past.
“Also, this year we have several new exhibitors traveling from as far away as Des Moines, Washington....Las Vegas, Nev., and so many coming into Woodward from the Tri-State region, Oklahoma, Kansas and Texas,” said Show Director Shawn Miller.
The Fall Expo features a variety of products and services including home improvement, residential and commercial construction, hot tubs/pools and spas, agriculture products and equipment, clothing, platinum professional cookware, wineries and distilleries, communication and entertainment products, cell phones, ATV’s, new & used automobiles, hunting products and gear, guns and ammo, custom jewelry and footwear.
“There’s plenty of arts and crafts products ranging from leather crafting to custom knives to men’s and women’s clothing/fashions, jewelry and computers/gaming,” Miller said. “As always, great food vendors. Shirley’s Kitchen inside the Event Center concession stands as well as six outside food trucks serving all kinds of barbecue, Kettle Korn, root beer, foot long corn dogs, funnel cakes, polish sausages, Philly steak sandwiches, chicken on a stick, fried Oreos and candies. There will also be inflatable rides for the kids.
Oklahoma Blood Institute will be right in the middle of the main building taking blood donations all three days of the show.
