OKLAHOMA CITY, OK. May 13, 2020 - Recently, the Oklahoma Cattlemen's Association (OCA) launched a webinar series. Two of the most popular webinar topics include; cash market minimums and beef imports and exports.
"Initially, the two webinars listed above were only available to OCA members. Beginning today, the webinars are available to anyone interested in viewing them," said Mike Weeks, OCA President.
OCA members are cattle men and women in all 77 counties across the state of Oklahoma. According to 2017 Census of Agriculture, there are about 50,000 beef cattle farms in Oklahoma.
"The Oklahoma beef industry is one of the largest in the country. A primary goal of the OCA is to educate and empower Oklahoma beef producers," Weeks said. "These webinars are factual; research based and will be enlightening to anyone involved in the Oklahoma beef industry. We feel like sharing these webinars will be a small step to unite the industry and move forward armed with facts and research."
To access the webinars, visit www.okcattlemen.org. Non-members will have to create a log-in, which consists of your name and email address. Click on "member learning center" on the main menu, log-in and then scroll through the webinar listing.
The OCA is the trusted voice of the Oklahoma Cattle Industry. OCA is the only voice that speaks solely for the cattlemen of Oklahoma and represents beef producers in all 77 counties across the state. The OCA officers, board of directors and membership encourages you to join us in our advocacy efforts to ensure less government intervention, lower taxes and a better bottom line. For more information about OCA membership, the theft reward program or activities call 405-235-4391 or visit www.okcattlemen.org.
