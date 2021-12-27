The year 2021 was a year for extremely, extreme weather, according to Oklahoma State Climatologist Gary McManus.
“How about the 334 consecutive hours (13 days) below 32 degrees at Lahoma between Feb. 6 and Feb. 20?” McManus said. “Needless to say we haven't seen anything like that on the Mesonet before, and really nothing comes close since the December 1983 extended cold snap.”
The extremes measured by the Oklahoma Mesonet this year would be pretty normal if not for a bout with extremely cold air during February, according to McManus.
“We also saw the coldest day in Oklahoma history on Feb. 15 with a statewide average of -0.4 degrees. Not just Oklahoma Mesonet history, but Oklahoma history,” McManus said. “There were days back in the 1890s where the statewide average was a bit below that, but there were only a handful of sites, so not really a fair comparison.”
Temperatures of negative 22.1 in Kenton and negative 35.8 wind chill in Boise City on Feb. 15 rivaled record lows of negative 31 in Nowata and negative 47 windchill in Medford in Feb. 2011.
“There were other extremes that didn't make the list,” McManus said. “How about the 89 degrees on Christmas Eve was the highest December temperature ever recorded by the Mesonet.”
While a heat index of 113.4 degrees at Webbers Falls on July 31, an air temperature of 107 degrees at Eva on June 23 and 101 days above 90 degrees at Hollis probably felt extreme at the time, they hardly match up to some of the Mesonet's previous extremes, according to McManus.
“Don't forget the 31 tornadoes that were confirmed during October, the highest total ever for the month,” McManus said. “Until December 2022, here's hoping our extreme extremes next year are extremely normal.”
