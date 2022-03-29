Agriculture related products will take center-stage at this weekend’s Expo/Farm Expo in the Woodward County Event Center.
Omni Communication’s Shawn Miller, the show director, said a number of agriculture companies will be at the show, including some for the first time.
“Warren Cat out of Oklahoma City with their big cat construction vehicles will be here for the first time,” Miller said. “Warfield Sprigging from Cleo Springs will also be at the show for the first time.”
All told, farm equipment on display will include John Deere, New Holland Kobota, Fendt and others.
“Bull Creek Ag in Mooreland will have a big display,” Miller said. “With mowers, cattle panels and a ton of different ag related products, it will be a nice spread when you walk in.”
The show is not all agriculture by any means.
Miller said there are probably over 200 exhibitors inside and outside.
“The arts and crafts building is sold out and the main building is almost sold out,” he said.
Pottery, leather works, wood works and more are all part of arts and crafts. Also on display will be clothing, shoes, new cars and more – plus a couple of wineries. There will also be a blood drive for part of the weekend.
And, yes, there will be plenty of food, both inside and outside, for visitors to enjoy.
Miller is expecting some 15,000 visitors over the weekend. There is no admission charge.
Hours for the 38th annual show are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.