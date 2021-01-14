Woodward, OK (73801)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun with gusty winds. High around 50F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds early. Mostly clear skies along with windy conditions overnight. Low 31F. Winds NW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.