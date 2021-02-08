The groundhog hunkered back in his burrow for good reason as this week begins a prolonged cold-spell with occasional bits of freezing precipitation.
Northwest Electric Cooperative had 130 meters down in Harper County around 10 a.m. Monday morning, according to Emergency Management Director Matt Lehenbauer. The National Weather Service (NWS) recorded Gage and Woodward at 17 degrees earlier.
Oklahoma Department of Transportation (ODOT) began salt and sand operations across the northern part of the state on Sunday.
Freezing drizzle is creating black ice which is hard to see on the highway. ODOT warned drivers to slow down use extra caution on elevated surfaces.
“Don't chance it driving,” Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus said. “While the freezing drizzle and fog is around, and temperatures continue to drop below freezing across the northwest half of the state."
According to McManus, over a week of highs below freezing could be possible.
“Basically from Tuesday the 9th through Tuesday the 16th, and possibly beyond,” McManus said. “It now appears this stretch at or below freezing could last 10 days or more in some areas.”
In 1911, 20 consecutive days of below 32 degrees was recorded. Hooker had 19 days below freezing. That was the longest extreme cold spell recorded in Oklahoma since 1895.
“Maybe this will help to keep things in perspective,” McManus said. “I might be cold, but it could always be worse.”
At the moment, NWS forecasts highs at 27 degrees Tuesday and Wednesday, then lows of 5 degrees and wind chills as low as -32 possible over the coming weekend.
“Seven days out, still just a fantasycast at this point, but it does give an indication that the bulk of that cold air will probably still be in the vicinity a week from now,” McManus said. “That's the kind of cold weather that's extremely dangerous.”
Unfortunately, not a lot of moisture is in the forecast over the next 7 days, according to McManus.
