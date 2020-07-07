Excessive heat likely for several days

With a near record-breaking heat wave expected through the week and into the weekend, area residents are cautioned to be aware of health risks and know how to prepare and respond to excessive heat.
According to Oklahoma Mesonet State Climatologist Gary McManus, the recent showers are all we’re gonna get for a while.
“A lot of that rain is going to make us miserable when the heat arrives again, evaporated into the air to make the heat index soar,” McManus said. “Some of us will have a chance of isolated showers for the next few days, but the big weather driver will be the dreaded summer heat dome, aka the death ridge, moving back over the center US.”
As the heat takes center stage, McManus cautions that can be dangerous coming into the middle of July. It might last awhile too, along with disappearing precipitation.
“For this week, however, the point is the heat is on, and it will be in the extreme category,” McManus said. “So for the drought, it might just be the old one step forward, two steps back, but we got lucky with the rain because it would have definitely been 10 steps back without it.”
According to the National Weather Service (NWS), it’s important to stay informed and know what to do when the heat is excessive. Here are some tips:
• Reduce or eliminate strenuous activities until the coolest time of the day.
• Children, seniors and anyone with health problems should stay in the coolest available place, not necessarily indoors.
• Wear lightweight, loose fitting, light-colored clothing to reflect heat and sunlight.
• Eat light, cool, easy-to-digest foods such as fruit or salads.
• Drink plenty of cool water, even if you don't feel thirsty.
• Use air conditioners or spend time in air-conditioned locations.
• Use portable electric fans to exhaust hot air from rooms or draw in cooler air.
• Minimize direct exposure to the sun and chances of sunburn.
• Take a cool bath or shower.
• Check on older, sick, or frail people who may need help responding to the heat.
In 2019, 51 young children reportedly died in hot cars. It’s important to keep children, disabled adults, and pets safe during tumultuous heat waves, according to the NWS.
